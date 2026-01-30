Managing Dementia The Ayurvedic Way: Natural Tips For Better Brain Health

Representative image | Canva

Dementia is a neurological illness that can have a serious impact on your life. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a normal part of ageing. There is no cure yet, but there are ways to manage it. Discover how Ayurveda and Patanjali products can help.

Dementia and Its Impact on Life

Dementia is extreme decline of cognitive function due to damaged brain cells. Depending on the area affected, different functions are impacted. The common causes include illness like Alzheimer’s, chronic depression, thyroid, injury to the head, long-term drug or alcohol abuse, diabetes, obesity, and nutritional deficit.

Different types of dementia are Lewy Body Dementia due to protein deposits, Vascular Dementia from low blood flow, and Frontotemporal Dementia affecting language or behaviour. Others include Mixed Dementia, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease Dementia, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

Read Also Struggling To Quit Smoking? Discover 3 Proven Ayurvedic Ways To Break The Habit For Good

The symptoms include loss of memory, disorientation, mood disturbances, impaired judgment, difficulties with speaking and understanding words, behavioural and personality changes, movement issues, and difficulty with performing regular tasks.

In Ayurveda, dementia (smritibhramsha or Smriti Nasha) is a result of Vata Dosha imbalance. While dementia has no cure, there are Ayurvedic tips that patients can follow to lead a normal and better life, while including Patanjali products for the same.

Canva

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage the Health of Dementia Patients

Herbs: Many herbs in Ayurveda boost and protect brain health. Bramhi boosts memory, heightens focus and learning capabilities, and lowers inflammation. Shankhapushpi calms nerves, heightens mental awareness, and deals with anxiety and insomnia among dementia patients. Ashwagandha lowers stress and anxiety, which are signs of dementia, along with increasing nerve renewal. Turmeric, with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers, lowers cases of Alzheimer’s. Divya Memorygrit Tablet (14 Gms) has Bramhi, Shankhapushpi, Ashwagandha, Fennel, Jatamansi, and other medicinal herbs. This Ayurvedic supplement boosts cognitive function, memory, and total brain health. It manages brain-related troubles, like stress, insomnia, depression, and mental tiredness. You get mental clarity and attention.

Read Also How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

Lifestyle: Avoid things like alcohol and drugs that either trigger or create related issues. Meditation lowers and controls stress, anxiety, and lowers or manages dementia impact. Panchkarma therapies like Shirodhara and Abhyanga can reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and boost nerve health. Have a consistent sleep and daily routine pattern. Divya Sarasvatarista (450 Ml) is an herbal tonic that manages cognitive issues and boosts memory power. It manages ailments related to the nervous system, along with fighting issues like anxiety, insomnia, concentration issues, and tiredness. It also improves digestive health.

Exercise: Physical and mental exercises are essential for neurological health and controlling dementia effects. Opt for Yoga and Pranayama for overall health care and provide oxygen to the brain. Also, opt for simple games for the mind that keep the focus and memory. You can indulge in crossword puzzles, mind puzzles, and Sudoku to keep your mind active.

Diet: Have a Vata-boosting diet to keep the brain healthy. Include Ghee, Nuts and Seeds like Walnuts, Almonds and Pumpkin Seeds, Berries and Leafy Vegetables rich in antioxidants, and warm and nourishing food. Avoid processed, sodium-rich, and dry or cold food items. Patanjali Mamra Almond Premium (250 Gms and 500 Gms) is a rich source of Potassium, Iron, Calcium, Zinc, Vitamins (E, B2, and B3), a potent antioxidant, and dietary fibre. These aid in managing stress, and lower inflammation that causes cognitive issues. It helps improve concentration and memory.

Till there is a cure for dementia, trust Ayurveda for holistic tips to manage the dementia-related trouble, while incorporating Patanjali products for the same.