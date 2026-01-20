Struggling To Quit Smoking? Discover 3 Proven Ayurvedic Ways To Break The Habit For Good

Healthy habits help boost your health, while bad habits are known to lower your life expectancy. Smoking is one such bad habit that harms your lungs and respiratory health. It can also cut your life short due to resultant ailments.

While many try to quit smoking, they find it tough for various reasons. But quitting smoking works wonders for your health. And Ayurveda can help in this regard. Let’s learn more about health issues related to smoking, Ayurvedic tips on quitting smoking, and Patanjali products that can help.

Health Impact of Smoking

As per Ayurveda, smoking causes disproportions in the doshas and lowers the ojas or immunity. It also leads to respiratory troubles – lung damage can cause chronic cough, asthma, frequent infections, COPD, and lung cancer.

Further health risks include tightening of blood vessels in the heart, high blood pressure, accelerated heart rate, increased chances of stroke or heart attack, and artery-related problems. In severe caes, it can cause cancers in throat, kidney, mouth, liver, stomach, and cervix.

Smoking may also lead to type 2 diabetes, bone deterioration, early ageing, infertility, pregnancy troubles, bad oral health, and more.

Ayurveda can help you quit smoking and regain control of your health.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Quit Smoking

Herbs: Several spices and herbs work as an oral substitute or to detoxify the system to slowly remove smoking from life. Carry Cloves, Cinnamon Sticks, Ajwain, and Cardamom to chew on a bit when feeling the urge to smoke. Herbs like Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Triphala, Ginger, and Amla aid in removing side-effects and nicotine or tar from the system, manage mood or stress when feeling low from not smoking, and aid in keeping the lungs healthy.

Diet: What you eat goes a long way in helping you quit smoking. Drinking warm water, especially from copper water, helps fight toxins and keeps your system hydrated. Sattvic food is a great option to keep the system healthy. Avoid anything processed or sugary items, caffeine, and even alcohol.

Exercise: A daily exercise routine keeps your body healthy, including your lungs. Yoga, especially Pranayam, is a good option for healthy lungs. Opt for walking, which helps with clearing your lungs and whole system. Playing a sport also keeps you fit and away from smoking.

Patanjali has a range of Ayurvedic products to help with not smoking. Carry Patanjali Small Cardamom (25 Gms) with you and pop a small amount in your mouth when you feel the urge to smoke. It helps you stay away while keeping your mouth smelling great and provides nutrition.

Another great product is Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablet 40 N (6 Gms) with herbs like Mulethi, oil of Lavang, and Black Pepper. It helps with throat calming, while its cooling manages cravings. Patanjali Ginger Candy (100 Gms) is another product to manage oral cravings. The other benefits include good digestion, calms a sore throat, provides immunity, and helps with nausea.

Quitting smoking might seem like a distant dream, but simple tips, Ayurveda, Patanjali products, and strong will-power go a long way to keeping you safe from the effects of smoking.