Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By Her 2-Year-Old Daughter – Watch Her Viral Walk-On

Naomi Osaka at Australian Open | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@australianopen)

After making headlines with her Labubu-inspired couture at the US Open 2025, Naomi Osaka is back to serving serious fashion drama. The tennis icon once again transformed a Grand Slam entrance into a runway moment, stunning fans at the Australian Open with a whimsical, jellyfish-inspired look that felt equal parts couture fantasy and personal storytelling.

Decoding Naomi Osaka's Australian Open look

Osaka walked into Rod Laver Arena ahead of her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic dressed in a flowing turquoise tunic by Hong Kong-born, London-based designer Robert Wun that left viewers taking a double take. The sheer, ocean-hued layers floated as she walked, perfectly paired with crisp white crimped trousers.

Adding drama to the moment, the 28-year-old topped it off with a wide-brimmed white hat, crowned with a bold butterfly detail, while a translucent veil trailed behind her.

Once seated courtside, Osaka removed the hat and slipped into a matching turquoise jacket created with Nike. The jacket reflected the fluid theme of her tunic, featuring delicate green thread-like accents that appeared to dangle, evoking the gentle sway of sea creatures underwater.

Inspiration behind her 'jellyfish' look

If you're curious about the inspiration behind her show-stopping look, it came straight from bedtime. Osaka revealed that the entire look was sparked while reading a story to her two-year-old daughter, Shai.

"It translated beautifully into the movement and fluidity of the sheer layers on the dress and the jacket," she told Vogue. Reflecting on her first fitting, she added, "When I saw it during the fitting, I remember thinking, ‘this is beautiful,’ but also feeling like the story wasn’t fully finished yet."

The sweetest seal of approval came from Shai herself. Osaka shared that her daughter became "excited" when she saw the final designs, making the couture moment even more personal.

With this jaw-dropping entrance, Naomi Osaka once again proved she’s not just a powerhouse on court but a fearless fashion storyteller off it too.