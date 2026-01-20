Isha Ambani In Valentino; Paying Homage To The Fashion Icon Who Passed Away At 93 By Remembering His First & Only Iconic Indian Lehenga

Isha Ambani in Valentino lehenga | Instagram

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Valentino Garavani, who passed away at the age of 93 in Rome, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped modern couture. Known for dressing royalty, Hollywood icons, and socialites across continents, the Italian maestro also shared a special, lesser-known bond with India. One of his most unforgettable cross-cultural moments came in 2018, when his legendary fashion house created its first and only Indian lehenga, exclusively for Isha Ambani.

When Maison Valentino went desi

The moment took place at entrepreneur Isha Ambani's post-wedding reception in Mumbai, an event that called for nothing short of sartorial history. Maison Valentino crafted a custom lehenga for the occasion, marking the brand's first-ever venture into Indian bridalwear.

Though not personally designed by Valentino Garavani, the ensemble became a landmark creation for the house, symbolising a rare fusion of Indian tradition and European haute couture. It remains the only lehenga ever produced by the iconic label.

Decoding Isha's bespoke gold Valentino lehenga

The bespoke gold Valentino lehenga was a vision of floral romance and meticulous craftsmanship. Featuring lace accents, traditional motifs and intricate gold embroidery, the outfit blended Indian artistry with the designer's signature elegance.

The lehenga skirt was paired with a heavily embellished blouse, and a matching dupatta completed with delicate zari work. Isha completed her look with diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, a mang tikka and bold bracelets.

So rare was this couture crossover that the lehenga later found a permanent place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s inaugural exhibition, cementing its status as a historic fashion artefact.

Valentino's love for Indian heritage

Valentino’s fascination with India went far beyond a single couture creation. In a 2009 interview with The Times of India, he spoke about how deeply Indian culture influenced his artistic vision: "India’s heritage is one of the most fascinating and inspirational of all. My 2002 haute couture collection was entirely inspired by India. But there have always been Indian themes running through all my collections. It’s definitely a reference for my idea of beauty and grace."

As the world remembers his extraordinary career, this iconic Indo-Italian fashion moment stands as a timeless tribute to his global legacy.