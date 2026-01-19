 Ozempic Era At Men's Fashion Week? Really Thin, Anorexic Models Walk Runway For Prada As Body Positivity Takes A Backseat
Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week sparked controversy for its ultra-thin models, reviving Ozempic-era body image debates. While the collection explored historical motifs and sleek silhouettes, critics said extreme casting distracted from the clothes. “It’s the Ozempic era for menswear,” a guest told WWD.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear | Instagram

If you thought the couture world had finally started moving toward more inclusive bodies, Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear show might make you pause. The Milan Fashion Week presentation delivered razor-sharp tailoring, intellectual design references, and an undeniably sleek aesthetic, but it also reignited an uncomfortable conversation about extreme thinness on the runway. In a time when Ozempic and Mounjaro are part of everyday pop culture vocabulary, Prada’s casting choices felt less like a coincidence and more like a cultural reflection.

Inside Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

Titled Before and Next, Prada’s FW26 menswear line, co-designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, leaned into what the brand described as an “archaeology of thought.” The idea was to evolve without erasing the past, blending references from the Renaissance with crisp, modern tailoring.

The collection focused on elongated, precise silhouettes that emphasised posture and attitude rather than volume. This was a sharp departure from the oversized, exaggerated proportions that have dominated runways over the past year.

Ozempic debate takes over the runway

While the clothes were technically brilliant, many couldn’t look past the ultra-thin models walking the catwalk. In an era increasingly shaped by weight-loss drugs, body positivity suddenly felt sidelined.

Miles Socha of WWD quoted a guest who bluntly summed it up: "It’s the Ozempic era for menswear, too."

Fashion commentator Hanan Besovic of @ideservecouture didn't hold back either. He said, "I love Prada, but my only thought during this whole collection is how skinny these models are. Sometimes the clothes look even tight on them.” He added, “It was so difficult focusing on the clothes when every model is so damn skinny. You cannot tell me that all of your clients are this body type… Does every coat come with a lifetime supply of Ozempic?"

Besovic also questioned Milan Fashion Week’s broader casting direction, pointing out how body diversity continues to feel like an afterthought.

Where fashion stands right now

Runways have always favoured slim bodies, but recent years hinted at broader representation, different proportions, and less obsession with extreme thinness. Prada’s FW26 show felt like a step backward for many viewers, reinforcing fears of a return to "heroin chic" aesthetics under a new pharmaceutical-era label.

Was Prada making a statement about discomfort and modern anxiety? Or simply reflecting the industry’s renewed fixation on ultra-lean bodies? Either way, the reaction proves that fashion can no longer ignore the cultural weight of the bodies it puts on display.

