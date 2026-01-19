Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look

Shanzeh Ali Rohail wore red Tarun Tahiliani saree at her wedding to Junaid Safdar | Instagram

Pakistan's most talked-about wedding just got a fresh dose of drama, this time over the bride's Nikkah look. As Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohail, social media buzzed not only about the grandeur of the celebrations but also about what the bride chose to wear. And now, a Pakistani influencer has sparked controversy by claiming her look wasn't exactly original.

Shanzeh Ali Rohail’s bridal look decoded

For her Nikkah ceremony, Shanzeh stepped out in a rich red saree by ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. The drape featured intricate kashida embroidery and delicate pearl work, giving it a regal, heritage feel. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse and an intricately embellished red dupatta, which she gracefully draped over her head.

Her accessories leaned all the way into bridal opulence. Shanzeh wore a statement emerald and diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, stacks of bangles, bold rings and a red potli bag. Her beauty look stayed classic with flawless makeup, softly blushed cheeks, smoky eyes, glossy lips and a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajra.

Pakistani Influencer slams the look, compares with Ananya Panday's

The saree quickly drew comparisons to a red Tarun Tahiliani number worn by Bollywood Gen-Z actress Ananya Panday at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February 2025. Fashion content creator and stylist Moeed Shah pointed it out in an Instagram video on January 18 while "dissecting the baraat looks".

Reacting to Shanzeh Ali Rohail's saree moment, he stated, "I'm going to be super honest; the look just did not deliver. It fell flat. The wow factor was lacking." Moeed continued, "We expected something different, something memorable. And what did we get? Repetition and monotony? She (Shanzeh) wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree, which has already been worn by Ananya Pandey at some random event."

Moeed further argued that for a wedding of such political and social significance, the bridal fashion should have been iconic rather than repetitive. He also criticised the decision to opt for an Indian designer instead of spotlighting Pakistani craftsmanship.