 Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDid Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look

Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look

Shanzeh Ali Rohail’s red Tarun Tahiliani saree at her wedding to Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar sparked controversy after Pakistani influencer Moeed Shah accused her of copying Ananya Panday’s 2025 look. Calling it "repetitive and lacking wow factor," he criticised the choice of an Indian designer over Pakistani craftsmanship.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Shanzeh Ali Rohail wore red Tarun Tahiliani saree at her wedding to Junaid Safdar | Instagram

Pakistan's most talked-about wedding just got a fresh dose of drama, this time over the bride's Nikkah look. As Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali Rohail, social media buzzed not only about the grandeur of the celebrations but also about what the bride chose to wear. And now, a Pakistani influencer has sparked controversy by claiming her look wasn't exactly original.

Shanzeh Ali Rohail’s bridal look decoded

For her Nikkah ceremony, Shanzeh stepped out in a rich red saree by ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. The drape featured intricate kashida embroidery and delicate pearl work, giving it a regal, heritage feel. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse and an intricately embellished red dupatta, which she gracefully draped over her head.

Read Also
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears...
article-image

Her accessories leaned all the way into bridal opulence. Shanzeh wore a statement emerald and diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, stacks of bangles, bold rings and a red potli bag. Her beauty look stayed classic with flawless makeup, softly blushed cheeks, smoky eyes, glossy lips and a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajra.

FPJ Shorts
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure & Strike' Strategy
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure & Strike' Strategy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's...
article-image

Pakistani Influencer slams the look, compares with Ananya Panday's

The saree quickly drew comparisons to a red Tarun Tahiliani number worn by Bollywood Gen-Z actress Ananya Panday at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February 2025. Fashion content creator and stylist Moeed Shah pointed it out in an Instagram video on January 18 while "dissecting the baraat looks".

Reacting to Shanzeh Ali Rohail's saree moment, he stated, "I'm going to be super honest; the look just did not deliver. It fell flat. The wow factor was lacking." Moeed continued, "We expected something different, something memorable. And what did we get? Repetition and monotony? She (Shanzeh) wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree, which has already been worn by Ananya Pandey at some random event."

Read Also
Indian Designer Sabyasachi's Outfit At High-Profile Pakistani Wedding Goes Viral; Nawaz Sharif's...
article-image

Moeed further argued that for a wedding of such political and social significance, the bridal fashion should have been iconic rather than repetitive. He also criticised the decision to opt for an Indian designer instead of spotlighting Pakistani craftsmanship.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun...
Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun...
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand |...
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand |...
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's...
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's...
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears...
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears...
At 80, Kabir Bedi Says He's Busier Than Ever
At 80, Kabir Bedi Says He's Busier Than Ever