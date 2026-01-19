 'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation

'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation

Pakistan leader Marriyum Aurangzeb grabbed attention at Junaid Safdar’s wedding after photos of her striking transformation went viral. Netizens reacted to her sharper features and glowing appearance, sparking widespread discussion online. The leader’s glow-up became a major talking point amid ongoing buzz around the high-profile Sharif family wedding.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation Stuns Internet; Check Out Before & After Pics | Instagram @PakistanLifestyle

The grand wedding celebrations of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Shanzay Ali Rohail in Lahore have continued to dominate headlines, but it wasn’t just the couple that caught public attention. Pakistani politician Marriyum Aurangzeb has emerged as an unexpected talk of the town after her striking transformation at the high-profile event, which left the internet in shock.

Photos and videos of Marriyum Aurangzeb from the wedding festivities quickly went viral on social media, with netizens expressing surprise at her noticeably changed appearance. Many users pointed out her sharper facial features and radiant glow, drawing comparisons with her prior public appearances.

TAKE A LOOK:

All About Marriyum Aurangzeb:

FPJ Shorts
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges Negligence by Authorities
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges Negligence by Authorities
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look
Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun Tahiliani Red Saree Look
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure & Strike' Strategy
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure & Strike' Strategy

45-year-old, Marriyum Aurangzeb is a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and currently serves as Punjab’s Senior Minister for Information and Environment. Over the years, she has emerged as a prominent public figure, known for her political stance and active presence in the Sharif-led party since 2013.

In the Punjab government, she handles key sectors including environment protection, planning, forestry, wildlife, fisheries, and special initiatives. As per reports, she has also been entrusted with responsibilities related to tourism, archaeology, and museums.

Before stepping into active politics, Marriyum Aurangzeb spent nearly a decade working with WWF-Pakistan, where she focused on environmental advocacy, sustainable development, and global conservation campaigns.

Pakistan's Biggest Wedding & Controversies:

The wedding itself had already sparked debate after bride Shanzay Ali Rohail opted for outfits by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani for her wedding festivities, triggering mixed reactions on Pakistani social media.

Read Also
Indian Designer Sabyasachi's Outfit At High-Profile Pakistani Wedding Goes Viral; Nawaz Sharif's...
article-image

Several users criticised the decision, accusing her of overlooking Pakistani designers despite being part of one of the country’s most influential political families. At the same time, many came out in Shanzay Ali Rohail’s defence, arguing that choosing her wedding outfit is her personal choice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun...
Did Junaid Safdar's Wife Copy Ananya Panday For Wedding? Pakistani Influencer Slams Bride's Tarun...
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand |...
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand |...
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's...
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's...
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears...
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears...
At 80, Kabir Bedi Says He's Busier Than Ever
At 80, Kabir Bedi Says He's Busier Than Ever