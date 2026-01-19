'10,000 Hearts, One Rhythm': What is The 'Dance Of Butterflies'? Historic Bagurumba Performance Showcasing Assam's Bodo Culture Leaves PM Narendra Modi Impressed

Assam's Bagurumba Dance | Instagram

The Bagurumba is a traditional dance in North East India, especially Assam. This vibrant traditional dance is also known as the butterfly dance because it is a personification of the movements of butterflies and birds.

The cultural landscape of Assam witnessed the Bagurumba dance on Saturday evening, January 17, in Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium. Approximately 10,000 artists participated in creating an unforgettable experience with their synchronised performance, which left thousands of spectators mesmerised.

Bagurumba dance: A folk spectacle inspired by nature

Assam's Bagurumba dance, often called the "dance of butterflies," reflects the Bodo people's deep connection to the natural world. Traditionally performed at festivals like Bwisagu, its flowing, synchronised movements mimic birds, flowers and wind, signifying peace, fertility and cultural unity. A recent large-scale performance in Guwahati highlighted its enduring cultural importance and community pride.

The traditional dance also features 'sifung' (flute that is carved out of bamboo), 'jota' (made of iron), 'serja' (a bowed instrument made of wood and animal skin), and 'gongwna' (made of bamboo), and 'tharkha' (a piece of split bamboo). The folk dance, which is inspired by nature, represents peace, fertility, joy, and harmony, featuring flowing movements that imitate butterflies, leaves, and flowers.

Performances are usually organised in groups with people forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance. The dancers often dress in red, yellow, and green-coloured outfits called dokhona, aronai, and Bodo jwmgra, and dance to the beautiful beats of a traditional handmade percussion instrument.

PM Modi participated in the historic performance of the Bagurumba dance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Assam on a two-day visit, witnessed the historic performance of the Bagurumba dance at Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah Sports complex in Sarusajai, in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acaharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary, and other dignitaries.

PM Modi also shared a video of the Bagurumba dance on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, "A spectacular Bagurumba dance performance in Guwahati!"

Bagurumba Dhwou

The Bagurumba dance was performed in Guwahati on January 17 during Bagurumba Dhwou, a cultural event . The dance was performed to showcase Bodo culture and unity.

The festival was organised by the Assam government to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community. The festival featured the participation of more than 10,000 artists from 81 assembly constituencies across 23 districts of the state.