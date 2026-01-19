Indian Designer Sabyasachi's Outfit At High-Profile Pakistani Wedding Goes Viral; Nawaz Sharif's Granddaughter-In-Law's Choice Of Lehenga Sparks Debate

Did Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani Design The Outfits Of Nawaz Sharif's Granddaughter-In-Law? | Instagram @lifestyle_pakistan

The wedding of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has grabbed widespread attention on social media, not just for its scale and VIP guest list, but also for the bride’s fashion choices. Junaid tied the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail, granddaughter of senior politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar, in a lavish ceremony held at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore.

For her mehendi ceremony, Shanzay Ali Rohail was seen wearing an emerald green lehenga by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit featured the designer’s signature heritage-inspired craftsmanship, complete with contrasting colour panels, a heavy gold border, and coordinated forest green and rose-hued dupattas.

The celebrations continued with the Nikah ceremony on Saturday, attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. For the main wedding ceremony, Shanzay reportedly opted for another Indian designer creation—a red saree by Tarun Tahiliani, further adding to the buzz surrounding her bridal wardrobe.

However, her choice of Indian designers for a high-profile Pakistani political wedding sparked a major debate on social media. Several users criticised the decision, accusing her of overlooking Pakistani designers despite being part of one of the country’s most influential political families.

At the same time, many came out in Shanzay Ali Rohail’s defence, arguing that choosing her wedding outfit is her personal choice. Supporters pointed out that designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani are globally celebrated, and choosing their creations does not necessarily undermine local craftsmanship.