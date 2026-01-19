Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears Bollywood Actor's Silver Saree For Wedding Reception

The extravagant wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Shanzay Ali Rohail have been the talk of social media. Amid the controversy, a fresh fashion moment stole the spotlight at the Lahore reception when the groom's sister, Mahnoor Safdar, made a show-stopping entrance in a dazzling silver saree.

The daughter of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz left Bollywood fashion fans doing a double take, thanks to her uncanny recreation of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's iconic 2021 look.

How Mahnoor Safdar recreated Deepika's look

For the big night, Mahnoor slipped into a silver-grey embellished saree reportedly by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The drape featured delicate all-over embroidery and a romantic scalloped border, and the matching blouse carried the same intricate beadwork.

What made her appearance even more buzzworthy was how closely it resembled Deepika's original styling from late 2021, when the Bollywood star wore the same Faraz Manan saree to a high-profile event. Deepika had paired the silver drape with a sleek bun and statement emerald-and-diamond jewellery, creating a regal, old-world elegance that quickly became a reference point in fashion circles.

Mahnoor clearly took notes from that iconic moment. She accessorised her saree with a bold emerald and diamond necklace and matching drop earrings, reflecting Deepika's jewellery choices almost piece for piece.

Her beauty look leaned full glam with a flawless full-coverage base, blushed cheeks, smoky eyes, perfectly groomed brows, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, further reinforcing the Deepika-inspired aesthetic.

Fashion enthusiasts and social media users were quick to notice the resemblance, with many pointing out how closely Mahnoor’s look followed Deepika’s 2021 blueprint.

What is Pakistan's wedding controversy?

The wedding itself had already sparked debate after bride Shanzay Ali Rohail opted for outfits by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani for her wedding festivities, triggering mixed reactions on Pakistani social media.

Several users criticised the decision, accusing her of overlooking Pakistani designers despite being part of one of the country’s most influential political families. At the same time, many came out in Shanzay Ali Rohail’s defence, arguing that choosing her wedding outfit is her personal choice.