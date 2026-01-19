 Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of Beirut As You Dine At This New Mumbai Eatery
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of Beirut As You Dine At This New Mumbai Eatery

Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of Beirut As You Dine At This New Mumbai Eatery

The Lebanese fare at Beiruna is meant to create memories, and the warmth of the staff will remind you of home.

Anita AikaraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Beiruna |

A Lebanese feast awaits you at Beiruna at The Fern, Mumbai. This rooftop restaurant with a swimming pool is spread across two floors that overlook the Mumbai Metro and the Western Express Highway. Enjoy a meal under the beautifully lit sky, which serves as a stunning canopy.

Once your food begins to arrive, the place suddenly feels like little Lebanon. Here, food is more than a meal, and there's a warmth with which the staff greets you the minute you walk inside. On every table, you can literally smell flavours of aromatic thyme, zesty lemon, citrusy sumac and earthy za'atar. Rose petals and slivered almonds elevate the desserts, pomegranate pearls brighten up the hummus, pine nuts add a crunchy twist to the Shawarma, and Tahini is a common denominator in the Falafel, Batata Hara and Shish Taouk.

Mezze Platter with Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Muhammara and Tabouleh.

Mezze Platter with Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Muhammara and Tabouleh. |

Mezze on your mind?

Your meal here should ideally start with the Mezze Platter that's got all the flavours of the Middle East — smoky, salty, creamy, savoury and sweet. The platter is meant for sharing, and the flavourful creamy dips are the highlight. The warm, freshly-baked Middle-Eastern flatbread pita, puffed up beautifully, makes the perfect accompaniment to scoop up the classic hummus, which is the cornerstone of Lebanese cuisine. Other dips include the rich, earthy Baba Ganoush, sweet-tangy Muhammara and zesty Tabouleh.

FPJ Shorts
Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of Beirut As You Dine At This New Mumbai Eatery
Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of Beirut As You Dine At This New Mumbai Eatery
PNB Extends Turnaround In Q3 FY26 As Profit Touches ₹5,100 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
PNB Extends Turnaround In Q3 FY26 As Profit Touches ₹5,100 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Mumbai's Lady Drug Mafia: The Shadowy 'Queenpins' Running The Narcotics Network
Mumbai's Lady Drug Mafia: The Shadowy 'Queenpins' Running The Narcotics Network
PSL Copies IPL, Introduces Auction System From 2026 Season
PSL Copies IPL, Introduces Auction System From 2026 Season

For the uninitiated, Baba Ganoush is an aubergine dip, Muhammara is a walnut and roasted red pepper dip, and Tabouleh is a popular Mediterranean salad of bulgur wheat, parsley, mint, onions and tomatoes tossed in olive oil.

Falafel

Falafel |

Lebanese starters for easy conversations

The deep-fried, golden brown Falafel (chickpea) balls come coated with sesame seeds for that extra touch of flavour. It can be enjoyed on its own or with a creamy, garlicky Tahini sauce.

The vegetarian hot-seller is the Batata Harra (which literally translates to spicy potatoes in Lebanese) with a fiery kick. The dish is tossed in butter and garlic, and garnished with chopped coriander and finished off with a dash of lemon.

Any meal at a Lebanese restaurant is incomplete without the Sambousek or the Arabic samosa. It is basically a savoury handmade fritter or pastry, and the crunchy, fried vegetarian snack — that outshines its non-vegetarian counterparts — was stuffed with creamy feta cheese and spinach.

Shish Taouk and lamb kebabs.

Shish Taouk and lamb kebabs. |

Levantine flatbread Manakish is to Lebanon what pizza is to Italy

Manakish almost resembles a pizza, but with ingredients that are very popular back in Lebanon. Za'atar Manakish comes topped with thyme, sesame and sumac. Manakish Jibneh has a sprinkling of nigella seeds, and Lahm Bi Ajeen has plenty of Middle Eastern spices. There's also an Avocado Manakish with pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, and extra virgin oil.

The iconic Shish Taouk, which captures the true essence of street food in Lebanon, is presented on skewers, and the dish arrives on a plate that's covered with a warm flatbread. "The bread will keep the kebabs warm," says Executive Chef Gaurav Madan. The charm of the well-marinated Shish Taouk, skewered and grilled until golden brown, was outdone by the tender, juicy and beautifully charred Lamb kebabs. A squeeze of lime and a side of pudina chutney is all it took to perk up the dish.

Lamb Ouzi Rice

Lamb Ouzi Rice |

The main course is the show stealer

Among the mains, slow-roasted lamb, marinated with spices like paprika and cinnamon, is the highlight of the fragrant Lamb Ouzi Rice that is served with a yogurt cucumber salad. The garnish of slivered almonds gives this dish a royal touch, but the tender, well-cooked meat that literally falls apart with each bite, is what makes it hard to resist.

When at Beiruna, do try the chicken or lamb Shawarma that can be enjoyed as a roll or an open dish. What makes the difference is the freshly baked Saaj bread into which the deliciously spiced meat is stuffed. The dish is meant to fill hungry bellies and can be devoured along with the accompaniments like French Fries, Torshi (pickled vegetables), traditional Toum and garlic Tahini.

Baklava

Baklava |

Baklava and Kunafa lovers rejoice

An epic way to end your meal at Beiruna will be by enjoying Lebanon's beloved desserts Kunafa and Baklava. Kunafa, also known as Kanfeh, is a sweet cheese pastry soaked in sugar syrup. The crunch of the sevaiya — according to Chef Gaurav, there should be a crackling sound when you hit the top with a spoon — and the softness of the cheese make for an irresistible combo. It's impossible to stop at just a single scoop.

Layers of honey-soaked, golden-brown, crisp filo pastry and a rich filling of pistachios make the Baklava here so indulgent. You can literally cut into the layers with a fork, and it's wonderful when consumed warm with the sugary syrup oozing out. Other crowd-pleasing desserts here include Mohallabia, a chilled milk pudding, Umm-Ali, an Egyptian classic bread pudding, and Quattro Leches, a soft cake with four flavours of milk.

Address: Beiruna, The Fern Mumbai, Series By Marriott, 4/277, IB Patel Road, Pahadi Road, Behind HP Petrol Pump, Goregaon, Mumbai - 400063

Cost for two: ₹5000 (approx.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of...
Lebanese Feast Of Shish Taouk, Falafel & Shawarma At Beiruna: Get Transported To The Streets Of...
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 19, 2026 To January 25, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 19, 2026 To January 25, 2026 For All...
What is The 'Dance Of Butterflies'? Historic Bagurumba Performance Showcases Assam's Bodo Culture &...
What is The 'Dance Of Butterflies'? Historic Bagurumba Performance Showcases Assam's Bodo Culture &...
‘Copied From Ananya Panday?’ Pakistani Influencer Questions Shanzeh Ali Rohail's Red Saree;...
‘Copied From Ananya Panday?’ Pakistani Influencer Questions Shanzeh Ali Rohail's Red Saree;...