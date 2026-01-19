Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH | Instagram @_hey.masum

An unseen clip of Virat Kohli feasting on popular 'Indori poha' during his travel in the Indian cricket team's bus is going viral on the Internet. The clip focuses on how the legendary batter, who generally refuses to eat anything out of his stipulated daily diet intake, couldn't stop himself from trying the local iconic dish. The short clip is being reshared by netizens who are expressing pride in the local delicacy.

What's special about 'Indori Poha'?

Indori Poha is a signature breakfast dish from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, known for its soft, fluffy texture and a unique balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors. Unlike traditional stir-fried versions, this variety is characterized by a specific steaming technique and the use of specialized toppings. The highlight of the Indori poha lies within its toppings: Ratlami Sev, masala boondi, and finely chopped raw onions.

Kohli's century goes in vain:

Virat Kohli emerged as the lone warrior against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at Indore's Holkar Stadium yesterday, on January 18, Sunday. He scored 124 in 108 balls with 3 sixes and 10 fours while chasing the massive target of 337 runs. India's top order collapsed against the power-packed attack by New Zealand pacers.

However, Kohli & Nitish Reddy's partnership helped team India get on the track. Harshit Rana's quick innings with an attacking approach nearly turned the match, but New Zealand bowlers managed to make a comeback and eventually bowled out the team blues on 296 runs, further winning the match by 41 runs.