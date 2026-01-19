Bella Hadid Lashes Out At Dolce & Gabbana For Walking All-White Models At Milan Fashion Show, Says 'Shocked People Actually Support This Company'

After Prada’s “ultra-thin” models debate, Dolce & Gabbana managed to spark another controversy at Milan Fashion Week. This year, the luxury house's Fall 2026 menswear show didn’t just debut a new couture collection; it reopened old wounds about diversity, representation, and accountability in fashion. This time, supermodel Bella Hadid herself joined the growing voices calling the brand out.

Dolce & Gabbana’s latest controversy

On January 18, Dolce & Gabbana presented 'Portrait of a Man', a Fall 2026 menswear lineup reportedly designed to celebrate different expressions of masculinity. The 100-look collection featured sharp tailoring, sportswear, and accessories and was framed by the brand as a tribute to individuality.

In its promotional material, the house described the show as "a collection dedicated to the singular identity of every man," adding, "There is no single way to be a man. There are infinite possibilities. Each one deserves its portrait."

But online audiences weren't buying the message. Viewers quickly pointed out that the runway was dominated by white and white-passing models, clashing hard with the brand’s own narrative about diversity and self-expression.

Fashion commentator Lyas summed it up bluntly, dubbing the show "50 shades of white" and accusing the brand of sidelining people of colour yet again.

Bella Hadid reacts: "It’s embarrassing."

Bella Hadid didn’t hold back. Reacting to the show and its casting, she wrote under Lyas's video, "Shocked people actually support this company still. It’s embarrassing. Models/stylists/casting, the whole damn thing.”

She followed up by pointing to Dolce & Gabbana’s long history of controversies, writing, "Been cancelled. Years of racism, sexism, bigotry, and xenophobia. How are we surprised still?"

Bella Hadid's comment under Lyas' Instagram |

Hadid’s comments struck a chord, with many fans and industry insiders echoing her frustration. For critics, the brand’s latest misstep felt especially tone-deaf given its track record, which includes accusations of homophobia, xenophobic ad campaigns, and repeated cultural insensitivity.

While the debate continues to erupt, Dolce & Gabbana has not officially commented on the controversy and Bella's claim.