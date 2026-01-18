Protein In Popcorn? Khloé Kardashian Launches New Flavour Of Her Luxury Snacks 'Khloud', Here’s How Much A Packet Will Cost You In India

Khloé Kardashian introduces a new flavour in her Khloud protein popcorn range | Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is once again blurring the line between indulgence and wellness, this time by adding a gourmet twist to snacking. Less than a year after stepping into the food space, the reality star and entrepreneur has introduced a brand-new flavour to her luxury protein popcorn brand, Khloud, proving that healthy snacks don’t have to be boring.

Image via Khloud's Instagram |

Truffle & White Cheddar enters the chat

The newest addition to the Khloud lineup is the Truffle and White Cheddar Protein Popcorn, a flavour that leans fully into cheesy and gourmet-style snacking. As described on the brand’s official website, "Made with aged white cheddar, real truffle, and our signature protein blend, it offers rich, sophisticated flavour in every bite." Each serving packs 7 grams of protein, making it both indulgent and healthy.

True to Khloud's clean-eating philosophy, the popcorn is gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, made with whole grains, and contains no seed oils. The brand also reiterates its luxe positioning, calling it "a pop of pure luxury" designed to add a opulent twist to everyday snacking.

Image via Khloud's Instagram

How much will it cost in India?

In the US, the Truffle and White Cheddar Protein Popcorn is priced at $23.99 per pack on Khloud's official website and is also available at Target. For Indian fans curious to try the Kardashian-approved snack, the popcorn is already popping up on Amazon India, where it is expected to retail at approximately ₹2,000 to ₹2,300 per packet, depending on import duties and availability.

What else is on the Kh

loud menu?

With this launch, Khloud's flavour count now stands at five. The range also includes Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn, White Cheddar, and the fan-favourite Cinnamon Roll, which debuted just a month ago and quickly became a hit for its dessert-like appeal.