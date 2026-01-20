Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For Beautiful Life & Mind |

Philanthropist, art collector, and reality TV personality Shalini Passi has officially stepped into the role of an author with the launch of her debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous. Known for her refined taste in art, lifestyle, and culture. Passi rose to wider public attention after appearing on the popular reality show Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives.

With her first book, she now offers readers a deeper look into the philosophy that defines her distinctive persona. The Art of Being Fabulous is positioned as more than just a memoir. It is a reflective guide to living a life rooted in elegance & self-belief.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the book, Shalini Passi explores what it truly means to be “fabulous,” moving beyond surface-level glamour to focus on inner strength, dignity, and mindful living. Drawing from her personal journey, she blends experiences from the worlds of couture and art collecting.

At the heart of the book are ten guiding rules that Passi believes shape a life lived authentically and on one’s own terms. She weaves together themes of creativity, courage, karma, and individuality.

Emphasising that true style and success come from self-awareness rather than perfection, through her writing, she highlights the importance of presence and intention, encouraging readers to cultivate both a beautiful mind and a meaningful life.

The book reflects Passi’s signature mix of grace and grit. It invites readers to embrace their uniqueness, inner confidence, and redefine success in their own way. With The Art of Being Fabulous, Shalini Passi presents a larger-than-life canvas that mirrors her philosophy, that elegance begins within, and fabulousness is a state of being, not just appearance.