 Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For Beautiful Life & Mind
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For Beautiful Life & Mind

Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For Beautiful Life & Mind

Philanthropist and art collector Shalini Passi has launched her debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous. More than a memoir, the book shares her philosophy on mindful living, elegance, and self-belief. Drawing from her life in art and couture, Passi outlines 10 guiding rules focused on creativity, courage, and inner confidence, redefining what it truly means to live beautifully.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For Beautiful Life & Mind |

Philanthropist, art collector, and reality TV personality Shalini Passi has officially stepped into the role of an author with the launch of her debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous. Known for her refined taste in art, lifestyle, and culture. Passi rose to wider public attention after appearing on the popular reality show Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives.

With her first book, she now offers readers a deeper look into the philosophy that defines her distinctive persona. The Art of Being Fabulous is positioned as more than just a memoir. It is a reflective guide to living a life rooted in elegance & self-belief.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the book, Shalini Passi explores what it truly means to be “fabulous,” moving beyond surface-level glamour to focus on inner strength, dignity, and mindful living. Drawing from her personal journey, she blends experiences from the worlds of couture and art collecting.

FPJ Shorts
Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, & No Fixed Timetable For Meals'
Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, & No Fixed Timetable For Meals'
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Loses No.3 Spot To Ishan Kishan, Reveals India Captain Suryakumar Yadav
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Loses No.3 Spot To Ishan Kishan, Reveals India Captain Suryakumar Yadav
Kung Fu Hustle Actor Bruce Leung Dies At 77, Tributes Pour In From Stephen Chow, Jackie Chan
Kung Fu Hustle Actor Bruce Leung Dies At 77, Tributes Pour In From Stephen Chow, Jackie Chan

At the heart of the book are ten guiding rules that Passi believes shape a life lived authentically and on one’s own terms. She weaves together themes of creativity, courage, karma, and individuality.

Emphasising that true style and success come from self-awareness rather than perfection, through her writing, she highlights the importance of presence and intention, encouraging readers to cultivate both a beautiful mind and a meaningful life.

The book reflects Passi’s signature mix of grace and grit. It invites readers to embrace their uniqueness, inner confidence, and redefine success in their own way. With The Art of Being Fabulous, Shalini Passi presents a larger-than-life canvas that mirrors her philosophy, that elegance begins within, and fabulousness is a state of being, not just appearance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, &...
Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, &...
Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For...
Shalini Passi Introduces Her New Book, 'The Art Of Being Fabulous', Spells Out 10 Rules For...
Struggling To Quit Smoking? Discover 3 Proven Ayurvedic Ways To Break The Habit For Good
Struggling To Quit Smoking? Discover 3 Proven Ayurvedic Ways To Break The Habit For Good
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic...
150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic...