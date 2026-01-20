 Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, & No Fixed Timetable For Meals'
Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan shocked fans after announcing a long break from comedy during his Hyderabad show. Touring with Papa Yaar, Zakir said he may step away till 2028–30 to focus on his health. He thanked audiences for their love and support. Earlier in 2025, Zakir had revealed health issues caused by overwork, sleepless nights, and irregular meals.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Stand-up Comedian & Entertainer Zakir Khan has left his fans in shock after announcing a long break from comedy due to his health issues during his live show in Hyderabad. The comedian is currently touring India for his stand-up comedy special 'Papa Yaar.' A viral video surfacing online shows him announcing his decision to the live audience.

He said, "I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things."

He also thanked his fans and beloved audiences, saying, "So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much."

What is Zakir Khan's health issue?

This is not the first time Zakir Khan has taken a break to look over his health, in September 2025, he took to social media to announce a short break. In his post he revealed that he had been facing illness due to extensive work hours, doing 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights & irregular meals.

He wrote, "I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good or healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, doing two to three shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time.”

