 Video: Zakir Khan Announces Extended Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Prioritise Health & 'Sort Few Things'
Explaining his decision, Zakir Khan said the time off is essential for him to focus on his health and sort out personal matters. Expressing gratitude, he added that the audience present that night would always hold a special place in his heart, thanking them for their constant support and love

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently announced that he will be stepping away from comedy for an extended period. The comedian, who is currently touring the country with his stand-up act Papa Yaar, shared the news during a recent live show in Hyderabad, a clip of which has since gone viral on social media.

Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir revealed that he plans to go on a long hiatus after completing his ongoing commitments. He told the audience that the break could stretch for several years, possibly until 2028, 2029 or even 2030.

Explaining his decision, Zakir said the time off is essential for him to focus on his health and sort out personal matters. Expressing gratitude, he added that the audience present that night would always hold a special place in his heart, thanking them for their constant support and love.

article-image

"It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much," Zakir said.

Take a look at his video here:

Soon after the video gained traction online, Zakir reiterated his plans through an Instagram story on Tuesday (January 20). He wrote that every upcoming show until June 20 would be a celebration. He also urged fans to make the effort to attend the remaining performances, as he would not be able to visit many cities this time, and thanked them for the affection they continue to shower on him.

This is not the first time Zakir has spoken openly about the physical toll of constant touring.

In an earlier post, the comedian had candidly shared how a decade of relentless travel and back-to-back performances had impacted his health. He described the demanding schedule of doing multiple shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights and irregular meals, revealing that he has been unwell for nearly a year but continued working because it felt necessary at the time.

Despite his deep love for the stage, Zakir admitted that he could no longer ignore his well-being. He shared that the decision to pause was not easy and had been delayed for months, but he now believes taking a break is crucial before things worsen.

As a result, his current India tour has been limited to select cities, with no additional shows planned. Zakir also revealed that after recording his upcoming special, he has been advised to take a long break to recover fully.

