Zakir Khan Announces Health Break, Confirms Limited “Papa Yaar” India Tour Dates

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has revealed that he is pressing pause on his non-stop touring schedule due to health concerns. The 38-year-old comic shared a candid update with fans on Instagram, admitting that the last decade of relentless travel and back-to-back shows has taken a toll on his well-being.

Zakir Khan opens up about health struggles

In an Instagram story titled “The Health Update”, Khan acknowledged that although he feels blessed by the love and support of audiences, the demanding lifestyle of constant flights, irregular meals, and multiple shows in a single day has affected his health.

“I’ve been unwell for a year, but I kept working because it felt necessary then. Touring non-stop, performing 2–3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, and no timetable for meals, it’s simply not healthy,” he admitted.

Why Zakir Khan is taking a break

Known for his witty storytelling and relatable humor, Khan confessed that ignoring his health for so long has forced him to finally step back.

“I love performing live more than anything, but before it’s too late, I need to put my health first. After this special recording, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he shared with fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Papa Yaar” India tour details

Despite the break, the comedian has confirmed a limited India tour titled “Papa Yaar”, which will run from October 24, 2025, to January 11, 2026. The tour will cover select cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore.

Khan also clarified that there will be no shows in Indore, urging fans to catch his performance in nearby Bhopal instead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A reminder for artists in Demanding professions

Zakir Khan’s decision sheds light on the growing conversation around burnout and the physical toll that constant touring takes on performers. With his upcoming shows, he promises fans the same charm and humor he is known for, while also setting an example of putting health before hustle.