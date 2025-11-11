 Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, is recovering at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after respiratory complications

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Dharmendra Hospitalised in Mumbai | Instagram

Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man” Dharmendra, 89, is currently under observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after developing respiratory complications. As soon as reports of his hospitalisation surfaced, rumours about his health began circulating on social media, with several media reports claiming that the actor breathed his last and is no more. However, the "false" news prompted his family to step forward and set the record straight.

article-image

Esha Deol & Hema Malini shut down Dharmendra death rumours

Esha Deol, the actor’s daughter, shared an official statement, urging fans to ignore false reports. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for your prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote in her post.

Check out Isha's post below:

Shortly after, Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actress, Hema Malini, also expressed her disappointment at the misinformation being spread online. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Look at Hema Malini's tweet:

article-image

Dharmendra's fitness at 89

As fans continue to send wishes for his speedy recovery, many are also reminding the world of the incredible fitness the veteran star maintains even at 89. Amid the concern, take a look back at an old viral video of Dharmendra that captures his unbreakable spirit and dedication to health, proving that age is truly just a number for Bollywood’s original He-Man.

Watch the video below:

'Friends, born to entertain and inspire you…'

In the video posted in April this year, Dharmendra looked full of energy and cheer, seated in his gym. His trademark smile was as infectious as ever, but what stood out most was his strength, both physical and mental. The actor revealed that he had incorporated a mix of exercise and physiotherapy into his daily routine.

"Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy. It’s going well, I’m feeling great. I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and muscles," he said, radiating joy. He captioned the video, "Friends, born to entertain and inspire you… Love you all. Be happy, healthy, and strong."

