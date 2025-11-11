As Veteran Actor Dharmendra Recovers In Hospital; Here's A Look At The Bollywood Icon's Short-Lived Political Journey As BJP MP | X

Mumbai: Veteran actor and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmendra remains under observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old actor was admitted after respiratory complications. Rumours of his death circulated widely on Tuesday morning (November 10) led his daughter Esha Deol to issue a clarification on social media.

In her statement, Esha said, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for your prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”

As the film industry and political circles pray for his speedy recovery, here's a look at his brief but eventful stint in politics as a BJP MP from Gurdaspur:

From Film Sets to Parliament

Dharmendra’s entry into politics began in 2004 when he joined the BJP during the party’s “India Shining” campaign. Encouraged by senior leaders, including LK Advani, the actor was fielded from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Riding on his immense popularity, he defeated Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by nearly 60,000 votes to become a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha.

His campaign was marked by charisma but also controversy. During the election, Dharmendra courted criticism after suggesting he should be “elected dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires.” Once elected, his tenure was defined by limited parliamentary participation. Reports from the period highlighted that he attended few sessions, preferring to focus on his film career and spend time at his farmhouse.

Despite the criticism, his supporters maintained that he worked for Bikaner’s development quietly, without seeking recognition. However, his parliamentary record did little to strengthen his political standing, and by 2009, Dharmendra chose not to seek re-election.

His Withdrawal From Politics

After completing his five-year term, Dharmendra openly expressed regret about his political foray. His son and actor Sunny Deol later said in an interview that his father “did not like politics” and often felt disheartened by its inner workings. Dharmendra himself had once said, “Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha (I used to do the work, someone else would take the credit). Perhaps that place wasn’t for me.”

Although he stepped away from active politics, Dharmendra remained a familiar presence during election seasons. In 2019, he campaigned for his son Sunny Deol, who contested from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket. During that campaign, Dharmendra told reporters, “I have come here not to deliver political speeches as I am not a politician. I am a patriot and I am here to have knowledge of local issues.” He also clarified that he preferred meeting people over giving speeches, emphasising that he was there “to understand their problems and find viable solutions.”

Despite identifying himself as an artist and patriot rather than a politician, Dharmendra continued to voice opinions on national matters. During the farmers’ protest in 2021, he expressed solidarity with farmers through social media, writing, “I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief.”

Though his political career was short-lived, it added a distinctive chapter to Dharmendra’s multifaceted public life.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen on screen in Ikkis, slated for a release on December 25..