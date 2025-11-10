 'Rula Diya Yaar': When Dharmendra Got Emotional Looking Back On His Life Journey On India's Got Talent – VIDEO
According to reports, Dharmendra's team has confirmed that the veteran actor is not on a ventilator. He is said to be in stable condition and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for routine check-ups. Meanwhile, amid the health concerns, an old video from his time as a judge on India's Got Talent has gone viral.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Dharmendra | Instagram (Dharmendra)

Amid reports of Dharmendra's critical condition, a throwback video of the veteran actor is going viral, showing him getting emotional while watching his life story. For those unaware, Dharmendra served as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9. During the show, a contestant from his hometown showcased his first house, leaving the actor teary-eyed.

India's Got Talent Season 9 contestant Nitish Bharti showcased Dharmendra's hometown, Sahne Wal, and his first home in his video introduction. "Yeh wo Sahne Wal hai, jiski mitti ne Dharm ji ko janm diya (sic)." The video then showed Dharmendra's photo from his teenage days.

The contestant was then seen going to Dharmendra's first home. The video turned the veteran actor emotional. As the contestant's performance ended, Dharmendra joined his hands and gave a standing ovation. With tears in his eyes, Dharmendra said, "Rula diya yaar." Talking about his homeland, the actor, "Us mitti ke kan-kan kaa mai ehsaan mand hu."

He further talked about the door of his house shown in the video where he always thought "Main kab Bombay jaunga?"

