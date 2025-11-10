 Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor NOT On Ventilator, Reports Of Critical Condition Dismissed As 'Fake'
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, who was hospitalised over a week ago, has once again been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reports claiming he was on ventilator support left fans worried. However, a source close to Sunny Deol dismissed the rumours, clarifying that the ventilator news is 'fake' and that Dharmendra is under observation and recuperating.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised over a week ago, has once again been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reports suggested that the actor was on ventilator support, leaving fans worried about his health. However, a source close to Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, has dismissed all ventilator rumours, assuring that the 89-year-old actor is under observation and recuperating.

Dharmendra Not On Ventilator

According to Indian Express, "The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital."

article-image

Dharmendra was earlier admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 for a routine check-up. At the time, his wife, Hema Malini, had assured the media that he was doing fine.

While initial reports suggested he had been hospitalised, sources close to the actor clarified it was only a routine health check-up."Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine."

Dharmendra Upcoming Work

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Next, he has Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead, which is set to release in theatres on 25 December 2025.

