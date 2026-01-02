 'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
Writer Javed Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he is planning to take legal action against the person responsible for the viral video, in which he is seen wearing a topi (cap).

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
Javed Akhtar

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar took to X (Twitter) on Thursday to reveal that a video of him has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen wearing a topi (cap), and it claims that he has turned to God. In his tweet, the writer has revealed that the video is fake and mentioned that he will take legal action against the person responsible for it.

Akhtar tweeted, "A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish (sic)."

He further wrote, "I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility (sic)."

Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh...
Netizens React To Javed Akhtar's Tweet

Reacting to Akhtar's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Sir, with all due respect, mahaz topi pahenne se koi religious thodi ho jata hai ? Haan, lekin kai log dusro ko topi pahenakar bhagwan zarur ban chuke hai (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The irony is that the person who made the video needs God much more than u do rn specifically to help them find a way to pay their upcoming legal fees! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "@Javedakhtarjadu Deepfakes like this are pure poison, thanks for calling it out and fighting back. Misinformation is the real evil here. Take legal action, you've got support (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

'I Condemn It In Very Strong Words': Javed Akhtar Demands Apology From Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...
Javed Akhtar Vs Mufti Shamail Nadwi

Last month, Akhtar participated in a debate titled, Does God Exist?, against Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi. The videos from the debate have also gone viral on social media, and while some people praised the writer for his points in the debate, some also trolled him.

