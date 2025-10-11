 'It's Relaxing For Them': Bobby Deol Reveals Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Khandala Farmhouse, Not With Hema Malini
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, youngest son of megastar Dharmendra, opened up about his parents' current living arrangements. In one of his recent interviews, Bobby clarified that his father continues to live with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai.

During a conversation with ABP Live, Bobby addressed the social media posts by his father that often give an impression of loneliness.

He said, "My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They’re also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there."

Bobby also paid a tribute to his mother, Prakash Kaur, and praised her strength and influence on Dharmendra’s life and career. "You don’t hear about my mother much because people don’t usually ask us about her. My mother is a housewife, and I am her favourite. We speak every day. She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life. She came from a small village, and adjusting to city life as the wife of a superstar was not easy. It is because of my mother’s support that my father became a big star," the actor stated.

In a past interview, Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini had described her separate living situation as "unusual" but she accepted it, saying that she is happy with her children and her life despite not living with Dharmendra.

To recap, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19, and they had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Later, in 1970, Dharmendra met Hema on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real-life romance, and despite family resistance, they married in 1980, having two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

