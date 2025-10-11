'Not Everything Goes On Air': Salman Khan Reacts To Accusations Of Being Biased Towards Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19

Actor Salman Khan, who is seen as a host on Bigg Boss 19, has finally addressed the accusations of being biased towards Amaal Mallik during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. During the recent episode, he cleared the air about favouring Amaal over other contestants and not bashing him.

For those unversed, last week, a section of audience felt that Salman did not school Amaal during Weekend Ka Vaar for his actions inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Now, Salman asked the housemates who he has been most critical of during the show. To this, everyone responded that it was Amaal. The host then stated, "Yes, I’ve bashed Amaal the most, but not everything goes on air. Some of the things I’ve said to him are personal remarks that I wouldn’t say to anyone else. This doesn’t mean I’m partial towards him."

He addressed those who accused him of being biased in Amaal’s favour, as well as towards ctress Kunickaa Sadanand. He stated that his intentions are to guide and correct all the contestants, and not favour them.

Salman also pointed out that Abhishek Bajaj has received the most praise for his performance in the house. He also clarified that all the contestants are evaluated on their actions, aggression, and approach, rather than personal bias.

During the episode, Salman also addressed the ongoing kitchen duty issue involving wildcard contestant Malti Chahar. He asked captain Nehal Chudasama why she thought Malti’s reluctance to perform the lunch duty after a task had become a point of contention. Salman then pointed out that Nehal herself had once requested to delay her lunch duty, asking to do it after her gym session.

Salman also schooled Tanya Mittal for her emotional reaction following the feedback she received from Malti after her entry in the house. He questioned her emotional breakdown after being pushed into the pool during the nomination task and called her out for being inconsistent.