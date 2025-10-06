'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is being citicised for his recent actions inside the house. A video of him spitting in the kitchen sink has gone viral on social media, leaving fans and viewers furious.

In the clip, Amaal can be seen drinking water directly from the hose, used to fill bottles, without cleaning it and later spitting into the kitchen sink. Many social media users and ardent fans of the show called out his lack of basic etiquette.

A section of netizens also stated that he should maintain basic hygiene as it is a shared kitchen space.

why can't he take water in his bottle or glasss... ewwww and damn... did he also spit in the sink 🥴🥴#Biggboss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/NRpO1XX06Z — Moose (@plantinumjatt) October 6, 2025

"Bigg Boss please warn him .....yaak...baki log bhi pani pete hai," wrote another user.

For those unversed, netizens felt that during that latest Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan was 'biased' towards Amaal. Taking a dig at it, another user wrote, "Next weekend ka war episode Salman will praise him that all housemates should learn from Amaal water should be drink like this and Salman will be proud of him and his younger brother will post this and caption me red heart ❤️ laga ke post karega."

"Yuckkkk 🤮🤮🤮🤮it's so unhygienic," another comment read.

Another comment read, "Abb salman sir ispe bhi bolenge vo bimaar tha 🤮🤮🤮 isiliye pee liya ...kitna unhygienic h ye oh god baaki contestants ko pata bhi nahi."

"Big celebrity… but zero class. 🤢 Sp!tting everywhere is not swag, it’s unhygienic 🤡#AmaalMallik go learn some manners first," wrote an angry user.

This Amaal is so unhygienic. A few weeks ago, he put a used spoon straight into the rice pot and today he rinsed his mouth and spat in the sink. Yuck. #GauravKhanna#BiggBoss19 #BB19



Fame doesn’t teach basic hygiene 😅

Talent can’t cover bad hygiene or worse manners. Do better, Amaal 😷

I mean chieee ewww who does kulli in kitchen sink??🤢

@BeingSalmanKhan Pointers for next #WeekendKaVaar - If anyone say why was Gaalibaz Ghatiya Amaal was spitting in kitchen basin (where utensils are washed)



A couple of days back, Amaal make headlines because of his ugly fight with co-contestant Abhishek Bajaj.

During one of the recent episodes, Amaal got into a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand during the captaincy task. Things escalated when Abhishek and Amaal got into a physical altercation after a remark made by Amaal. The housemates quickly intervened to stop them from attacking each other, bringing the task to a halt.