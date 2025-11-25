Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 25: Dadi Sa & Vidya's Rift Deepens

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Tuesday, November 25) begins with Armaan and Abhira trying to convince Dadi Sa to return home. Armaan gets angry when Dadi Sa insists she will not come back. In order to turn the situation in their favour, Abhira video calls the family, where Mannu, Manisha, and Madhav are seen apologising to Dadi Sa and urging her to return, but nothing seems to affect her.

When Maira asks whether she did something wrong that caused Dadi Sa to leave the house, Dadi Sa becomes emotional. She appears to reconsider her decision, but the moment she sees Vidya, her resolve changes.

Instead of apologising, Vidya reprimands Ma Sa for behaving like a child and leaving the house. As Vidya tries to convince her to return, Kaveri declares that Vidya is not her daughter anymore and that their relationship has ended. Kaveri further accuses Vidya of failing to act like a daughter, even though she always treated her as one. She claims that everyone received property and home, but all she got in return was insult. Their confrontation ends with Vidya agreeing that Ma Sa's decision is for the best and saying she will never face her again.

Hoping to reveal the truth about her pregnancy, Kiara plans a meeting with Abir. When Abir learns about the pregnancy, he was left excited happy and proposes to her. But everything turns out to be just a dream. Kiara panics, worried about how Abir might react. Since she is unsure about both Abir and the baby, she decides not to tell him anything.

Later, Armaan and Abhira end up arguing over who should stay with Dadi Sa and who should return to the Poddar house. The disagreement escalates into a fight, as the situation begins to pull them apart. In the promo clip, Abhira is seen leaving the Poddar house after having a disagreement with Armaan over Dadi sa and Vidya.