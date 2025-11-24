 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 24: Did Armaan & Abhira Find Dadisa?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 24: Did Armaan & Abhira Find Dadisa?

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Sa's departure shakes the entire Poddar house, sparking guilt, blame, and emotional confrontations. On the other hand, Kiara collapses with later finding that she's pregnant. As tensions rise on all fronts, it appears another major clash is brewing between Abhira & Armaan.

article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manisha loses her temper after Dadi Sa leaves the house. She sarcastically asks everyone to celebrate, saying this was the moment the family had long been waiting for. Calling the house 'orphaned,' she scolds them, saying it is shameful for them to behave like such ungrateful children.

Abhira also calls out the family for letting go of the 'sun of the house.' Meanwhile, Maira lights a diya, hoping her Dadi Sa will return. She then pleads with Abhira to bring Dadi Sa back home.

While calming her mother, Kiara suddenly faints. However, she insists she has no weakness and wonders whether she is experiencing 'nashe ke' withdrawals again. After visiting the doctor, Kiara realises that she is pregnant.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 22: Vidya Accuses Kajal Of Attempting To Kill...
article-image

Meanwhile, Armaan and Madhav blame Vidya for pushing Dadi Sa to leave the house. On the other hand, Tanya tells Kajal not to feel guilty, assuring her that none of this happened because of her.

Abhira feels she should also help in searching for Dadi Sa. When she goes to Dadi Sa's room to look for clues, Armaan breaks down and finds comfort in her presence. After a thorough search, they discover that Dadi Sa has not taken any essential belongings, such as her passport or cards, making them believe she has gone somewhere where these things are not needed. They later find that one key is missing. Armaan then says, "Abhira, I know Dadi Sa is waqt konsi property mein hai."

They then head to Dadi and Dada sa's first house, Saubhagya Bhavan. As Armaan and Abhira open the door of the house, they find Dadi Sa. They apologise to her on behalf of the entire family. Dadi Sa further announces that she is no longer a Poddar, she is only Kaveri, a woman who has no one in her family.

In the promo clip, Armaan and Abhira get into a dispute where Armaan takes his mother's side while Abhira supports Dadi Sa. Abhira is then seen leaving with a trolley in her hand, hinting at another upcoming clash between the couple.

