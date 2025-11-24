Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'

Veteran actor Dharmendra's sudden passing has left the entire film industry in shock after he died on Monday, November 24, at his residence in Mumbai. As a mark of respect, the makers of the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi were set to make a special announcement on Monday afternoon, but they decided to cancel it following Dharmendra's demise.

Peddi Special Announcement Cancelled After Dharmendra's Death

Confirming the news, the makers of Peddi wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "We are deeply saddened by the news of Dharmendra ji’s passing. An era he defined can never be replaced. In this moment of grief and as a mark of respect, today’s announcement, scheduled for 4.05 PM, is being held back. Team #Peddi conveys its heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."

About Peddi

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted in Tollywood with the 2021 hit film Uppena. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma

The film is set to release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

AR Rahman has composed the music, marking his return to scoring a full album for a Telugu film after a long time. Peddi is being made on a massive budget of ₹300 crore, the highest in Ram Charan’s career so far.

Peddi marks Janhvi’s second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, among others.