 'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs, Accused Of 'Selling' IVF
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs, Accused Of 'Selling' IVF

'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs, Accused Of 'Selling' IVF

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, faced online backlash after telling IIT Hyderabad students that egg freezing is the 'biggest insurance' for women. Netizens on social media accused her of promoting Apollo's IVF services. One wrote, "Shamelessly misleading young women," while another warned, "Freezing eggs is painful; don't let influencers sell dreams."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

Telugu actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, who recently addressed students at IIT Hyderabad, is currently facing online backlash after stating that egg freezing is the "biggest insurance" for young women, allowing them to choose when to get married, when to have children, and to plan life on their own terms while being financially independent. Soon after, she was slammed and accused of promoting IVF, given her role as Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility at Apollo Hospitals.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Feels I'm At Ladies' Hostel': Chiranjeevi Slammed For 'Scared Ram Charan Might Have Daughter Again'...
article-image

Upasana Kamineni Slammed For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs

An X user named Swetha Chowdary criticised Upasana, claiming she was promoting Apollo’s IVF egg-freezing business. "She is basically selling apollo IVF egg freezing business, by creating a use case of linking Financial independence to kids (she ignored important part, HUSBAND as support system, as if it is crime or against a relationship)," Swetha wrote.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Sicko Leave? New Workplace Trend Takes Over Internet Before Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert
What Is Sicko Leave? New Workplace Trend Takes Over Internet Before Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert
Chhattisgarh ATS Detains Two Raipur Teenagers In First ISIS-Linked Radicalisation Case After Probe Reveals Pakistan-Based Handlers Targeting Minors Online
Chhattisgarh ATS Detains Two Raipur Teenagers In First ISIS-Linked Radicalisation Case After Probe Reveals Pakistan-Based Handlers Targeting Minors Online
Microsoft & Nvidia Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic: Here's Why The Three Entered A Strategic Partnership
Microsoft & Nvidia Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic: Here's Why The Three Entered A Strategic Partnership
BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam
BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

She further urged women not to follow Upasana’s advice, stating that Upasana spoke like a true capitalist, treating everything as a business. Swetha added, "She conveniently buried the miscarriage risks after 30 & started soft selling her egg freezing business idea ..also freezing doesn't guarantee 100% success later ...she is born with golden spoon & got married at 23 !! That's the irony."

Upasana Kamineni Accused Of 'Selling' IVF

Several netizens slammed Upasana for misleading young women. A user commented, "There are hundreds of ways to do business. You are such a dirty person and are misleading young women. You are worse than the person who sells his body. Shameless."

Another said, "Dear ladies get married before 30, these idiots do not know science… Freezing eggs & ovulating its biggest painful task … Don’t let some random influencer sell the dreams."

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Upasana is currently is expecting her second baby with Ram. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence On His Number Leak Scandal: '20K Calls Aur 11K Se Zyada Messages...'...

Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence On His Number Leak Scandal: '20K Calls Aur 11K Se Zyada Messages...'...

'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs,...

'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman...

FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman...