'Shameless': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni SLAMMED For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs, Accused Of 'Selling' IVF

Telugu actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, who recently addressed students at IIT Hyderabad, is currently facing online backlash after stating that egg freezing is the "biggest insurance" for young women, allowing them to choose when to get married, when to have children, and to plan life on their own terms while being financially independent. Soon after, she was slammed and accused of promoting IVF, given her role as Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility at Apollo Hospitals.

Check out the video:

Upasana Kamineni Slammed For Urging Young Women To Freeze Eggs

An X user named Swetha Chowdary criticised Upasana, claiming she was promoting Apollo’s IVF egg-freezing business. "She is basically selling apollo IVF egg freezing business, by creating a use case of linking Financial independence to kids (she ignored important part, HUSBAND as support system, as if it is crime or against a relationship)," Swetha wrote.

She further urged women not to follow Upasana’s advice, stating that Upasana spoke like a true capitalist, treating everything as a business. Swetha added, "She conveniently buried the miscarriage risks after 30 & started soft selling her egg freezing business idea ..also freezing doesn't guarantee 100% success later ...she is born with golden spoon & got married at 23 !! That's the irony."

Upasana Kamineni Accused Of 'Selling' IVF

Several netizens slammed Upasana for misleading young women. A user commented, "There are hundreds of ways to do business. You are such a dirty person and are misleading young women. You are worse than the person who sells his body. Shameless."

Another said, "Dear ladies get married before 30, these idiots do not know science… Freezing eggs & ovulating its biggest painful task … Don’t let some random influencer sell the dreams."

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Upasana is currently is expecting her second baby with Ram. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.