Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence On His Number Leak Scandal: '20K Calls Aur 11K Se Zyada Messages...' —VIDEO

Munawar Faruqui | Instagram

Stand-up comedian, actor Munawar Faruqui's phone number was recently leaked online, prompting fans to call and message him. Now, Munawar has finally responded to the scandal, revealing the full details of what happened.

On Wednesday, November 19, Munawar took to his Instagram story and said, "Mere ko bohot messagea aa rahe hai ki aapka number leak ho gaya hai." He further went on to explain what exactly happened. The Bigg Boss 17 winner claimed that the number leak strategy was planned by the Amazon MX Player team's marketing strategy team to promote his show First Copy.

Munawar said, "Unhone decide ki kahi number leak karenge, aur phir phone aayenge, aur unko call recording me 'First Copy' ka promotion jayega (They decided to leak the number, and then calls would come in, and the promotion of 'First Copy' would be sent to them in the call recording)."

Munawar revealed how he got more than 20K calls and more than 11K WhatsApp messages after his number was leaked. He further informed his fans that Meta has blocked the message of that viral number of his, believing that there must be some suspicious activity going on.

Munawar ended his post saying, "Thank you so much, First Copy ko itna pyar dene ke liye, aur number leak nahi hua, thank you so much itna concern dikhane ke liye."

First Copy Season 2 Release Date

First Copy Season 1 was released on June 20, 2025. The second season of First Copy was later released on November 5, 2025.

Amid the release of First Copy Season 2, actor Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to thank his fans. He said, "Thank you for believing in me and making me stand here in life."