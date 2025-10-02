Delhi Police Arrests 2 Shooters Of Goldy Brar Gang In Kalindi Kunj, Munawar Faruqui On Their Hitlist

Munawar Faruqui | File Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday (October 2) arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated with the Goldy Brar gang. The shooters were taken into custody after a gunfight. They revealed that Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was their target, reported India Today, citing sources.

The shooters reportedly conducted recce of their targets in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The miscreants were arrested following an encounter with the Delhi Police in the Kalindi Kunj area of the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, the miscreants were working at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan.

The two shooters have been identified as Rahul and Sahil.

Delhi Police's Counter-Intelligence team received information that the accused were present in the Haryana triple murder case are present near New Friends Colony in Delhi. A trap was laid on Pushta Road in the Kalindi Kunj area, reported ANI.

Around 3 am, a bike approaching Pushta Road was signaled to stop. However, the criminals on the bike opened fire at the police. In the retaliatory fire, both criminals were shot in the legs.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Faruqui is a famous stand-up comedian and a social media influencer. In 2021, Faruqui was arrested for allegedly making derogatory jokes about Hindu deities. In 2022, he also won the reality TV show, Lock Upp 1. He won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024.