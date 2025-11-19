 UP: 4 Cops Suspended For Stopping Gangrape Victim From Approaching DIG In Bulandshahr - VIDEO
UP: 4 Cops Suspended For Stopping Gangrape Victim From Approaching DIG In Bulandshahr - VIDEO

The victim has alleged that on June 3, she was gangraped by a group of youths while returning from the fields. After several days of approaching the police, an FIR was finally registered on June 10 against eight accused, including a woman.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

The Bulandshahr police has suspended four personnel of Khurja police station for alleged negligence in handling the case of a minor gangrape survivor, who had earlier accused officers of failing to act against the men who tormented her. The action comes after a dramatic incident six days ago, when the victim broke through a circle of policemen and collapsed in front of DIG Kalanidhi Naithani’s car, pleading for justice.

Despite nine cops being present, none could stop the girl as she pushed past them, shouting that the accused were “still roaming free.” Shocked by the scene, DIG Naithani immediately reprimanded the officers, ordered swift arrests, and asked the victim to submit a written complaint.

Initially, the Khurja Kotwal was sent to lines, but after reviewing the seriousness of the lapses, SSP Bulandshahr ordered stronger action. Former Kotwal Pankaj Rai, Inspector Digvijay Rathi, and sub-inspectors Ikram Ali and Shubham Rathi have now been suspended over the alleged mishandling of the case.

article-image

The victim alleged that on June 3, she was gangraped by a group of youths while returning from the fields. After several days of approaching the police, an FIR was finally registered on June 10 against eight accused, including a woman. So far, four accused, Aditya, Sonu, Lalit and Mangal, have been arrested and chargesheeted, while the remaining four continue to evade arrest.

