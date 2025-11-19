Baba Siddique's Murder To Attack On Salman Khan: List Of Key Cases Against Anmol Bishnoi, Extradited To India Today | X

New Delhi: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in more than 18 criminal cases across multiple states, was deported from the United States and brought back to India on Wednesday afternoon (November 19). Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police were present at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of his arrival. He is now expected to be produced before Patiala House Court shortly, according to reports.

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been operating from abroad and was considered as one of the key decision-makers in the Bishnoi network. His deportation comes after a year-long process that started after US authorities detected forged travel documents linked to his assumed identity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's a list of key cases against him:

1. Murder of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

Anmol is accused of being the “main plotter” behind the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October last year. Mumbai Police already filed a chargesheet against him in the case. Investigators believe Anmol coordinated the operation from abroad, working closely with shooters and intermediaries linked to the Bishnoi syndicate.

2. Shooting at Salman Khan’s Residence

He is also wanted in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Mumbai Police have named him in their chargesheet, claiming that he played a central role in planning and supplying resources for the attack. The event also escalated concerns about the Bishnoi gang’s reach across state lines.

3. Role in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Logistics

According to reports, Anmol provided logistical support, including arms and ammunition, to the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Tarn Taran in 2022. His involvement included facilitating routes, arranging weapons, and coordinating communication among operatives.

Cases Across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

According to officials, Anmol faces more than 18 cases registered in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. These include charges connected to organised crime operations, extortion rackets and violent attacks linked to the Bishnoi syndicate. He was on the NIA’s wanted list with a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced for information leading to his arrest.

The NIA has chargesheeted him in two separate cases relating to gang activity and terror funding elements within the network.

Red Corner Notice and Fake Identity in the US

A Red Corner Notice was issued against Anmol on December 6, 2022. Officials say he fled to the United States around a month before Moosewala’s killing, using a forged passport under the name Bhanu Pratap with a Faridabad address. He was arrested by US immigration authorities in November 2024 for travelling with fake documents and released with an ankle tracker.

India formally requested his deportation in January 2024. His asylum plea was later rejected by a Louisiana court.