'Old Cars, New Clues': Dr Shaheen’s Kanpur Visit Puts City At Centre Of Blast Probe

Lucknow: Kanpur has come under heightened scrutiny after central agencies received inputs that Dr Shaheen visited the city about 25 days before the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Investigators are probing her movements and possible links to the incident. They are also examining intelligence inputs suggesting that two old cars used in the blast conspiracy may have been purchased from Kanpur.

According to officials, Dr Shaheen’s presence in Kanpur has been tentatively confirmed. Teams from the Commissionerate Police have fanned out across Chakeri, Jajmau, Railway Bazaar and Cantonment to trace her activities. Agencies believe she frequently moved between Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah and Fatehpur after leaving GSVM Medical College. Sources said she travelled to Lucknow in August and later arrived in Kanpur with Dr Parvez. Her visits, contacts and locations during that period are now being mapped by ATS, NIA and IB following the recovery of explosives in Faridabad and the Delhi blast.

Investigators have checked areas connected to GSVM Medical College and neighbourhoods like Sujatganj, Bekanganj and Chamanganj. CCTV footage from 16 October is being examined to verify her presence. Agencies have also collected footage from cameras installed under Operation Trinetra.

Security agencies have placed individuals linked to past blast cases under watch. A suspect detained for questioning on Monday was released on Tuesday after providing some information about Dr Shaheen.

Police and LIU teams are active in sensitive pockets of the city, monitoring people arriving from other states for business. Verification drives are underway, and hotel and lodge operators have been instructed to report outsiders or suspicious visitors immediately.

A major focus of the investigation is the purchase of two old cars from Kanpur, believed to be part of a broader plan involving 32 vehicles for potential serial blasts. Both vehicles were reportedly bought from the same seller. Two individuals involved in the transaction have been detained. Agencies suspect more people may be linked to arranging these purchases. Kanpur’s large used car market, particularly in Bajaria, Harshnagar, Fazalganj, Saketnagar, Pandunagar, Chakeri and Kalyanpur, is being closely scanned.

Officials said an old i20 used in the Delhi blast had changed hands 13 times. Preliminary findings suggest a similar pattern with cars bought in Kanpur. The detained seller has handed over Aadhaar cards and other documents submitted by buyers. Investigators are checking whether the buyers were accompanied by two unidentified individuals. The seller has indicated that they appeared to be outsiders. Agencies are also probing address proofs, including one linked to Chakeri, and tracing the bank accounts used for payments.

Probing deeper into digital links, agencies have begun scrutinising the social media accounts and friends lists of Dr Shaheen, Dr Arif and Dr Parvez Ansari. Their virtual activity logs and contacts are under watch to identify any links with individuals associated with major establishments.

Security has been tightened at toll plazas, hotels and key entry points. Surveillance footage from Bara, Nawabganj and Malwan toll plazas is being analysed. Details of suspicious vehicles entering the city are being compiled as the investigation widens.