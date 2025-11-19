'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe | ANI

Faridabad: Faridabad’s Al-Falah University and its parent charitable trust are facing allegations of fraud after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation linked the institution to "false accreditation claims and significant financial irregularities."

The probe, which overlaps with the investigation into the November 10 Delhi blast, has led to the arrest of founder and chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui.

ED flags single PAN control and sharp income jump

According to submissions made before the court, the ED has alleged that the trust earned about Rs 415 crore over seven years through false claims. Investigators found that all bank accounts and income tax returns of the institutions were linked to a single Permanent Account Number (PAN), indicating centralised financial control under one trust.

Income tax filings from 2014 to 2015 showed donations of Rs 30.89 crore and Rs 29.48 crore. From 2016 onwards, the university began classifying its earnings as academic income. A steep rise followed, with income growing from Rs 24.21 crore in 2018 to 2019 to Rs 80.01 crore in 2024 to 2025. The ED claims the university collected full fees from students despite operating without accreditation, which falls under fraud and forgery.

Investigation uncovers 'misuse' of student fees

Siddiqui has been arrested in the money laundering case linked to alleged terror financing and remanded to ED custody until December 1. The agency also said that evidence showed student fees were diverted for personal use. Mohammad Razi, the university’s chief financial officer, reportedly told investigators that Siddiqui, also the Chancellor, made all major financial decisions and that all financial approvals rested with him.

University linked to multiple suspects in Red Fort blast case

The Al-Falah campus has emerged as a common point between several suspects in the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people. Dr Umar Mohammad, who died after executing the explosion, and his associates Shaheen Saeed, Muzammil Shakeel and Adeel Rather all worked at the university.

Investigators allege they procured chemicals from its laboratories to assemble the device.