UP Govt Moves To Boost Industrial Growth, Clears Five Major Investment Proposals

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared the way for faster industrial expansion by recommending five major investment proposals for the issuance of Letters of Comfort after a key committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The Empowered Committee, chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, reviewed applications submitted through the Online Incentive Management System under the UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022. All five applications had been vetted by the Evaluation Committee and were placed for final consideration.

The proposals relate to large-category industrial projects in Kanpur Nagar, Hathras, Amethi, Bahraich and Prayagraj. Together, they account for planned investments worth ₹590.30 crore in sectors such as poultry feed, detergents, TMT bars and ethanol production.

A Letter of Comfort is a sovereign commitment from the state government assuring incentives to investors once they meet the eligibility and compliance requirements under the scheme. The applicant industries have sought incentives including SGST subsidy, capital subsidy and net SGST reimbursement.

Officials examined each proposal to ensure they met the state’s objectives of boosting manufacturing and generating employment. The committee has recommended all five applications for sanction of Letters of Comfort.

The meeting underscored the government’s push for a transparent, industry-friendly ecosystem backed by digital systems and structured policy support. Invest UP said it remains focused on ensuring timely processing of applications to drive investment, job creation and industrial growth across the state