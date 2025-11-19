Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, November 18: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is taking decisive steps to bring the state’s rich arts, handicrafts, and traditional products to national and international markets.

Having revived traditional crafts through the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, the government is now preparing to establish the identity of 75 districts on global platforms through the Prime Minister’s Ekta Mall.

PM Ekta Mall to Strengthen Rural Handicraft Sector

This initiative aims to revive dying traditional industries in rural areas, strengthening artisans’ livelihoods while establishing local products as a “new force of Swadeshi.” The ambitious PM Ekta Mall project by the central government is emerging as a major hub for the sale, display, and branding of local products across states.

Construction of Ekta Malls Gains Momentum Across UP

Under Chief Minister Yogi’s leadership, state-of-the-art PM Ekta Malls are being developed at a fast pace in key cities. In Agra’s Shilpgram, construction is underway on 11.53 acres at a cost of ₹128.85 crore, where products from Braj, Agra, Firozabad, and nearby districts will be branded nationwide.

Major Centres in Varanasi, Lucknow and Agra

In Varanasi’s Ganganagar Colony, an Ekta Mall is being built on 1.46 acres at a cost of ₹154.71 crore, where Kashi’s traditional Banarasi sarees, zari-zardozi work, wooden toys, rudraksha products, and more will reach new heights.

In Lucknow’s Awadh Shilpgram, an Ekta Mall covering 4.86 acres is being established at a cost of ₹64 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2026. This will provide a vast market for Awadh’s chikankari, zari work, and other local products.

Ekta Malls Expected to Boost Jobs and Rural Economy

The Ekta Malls will not only enhance sales of local products but also generate thousands of new jobs, offering artisans, women, and youth access to a larger market.

The initiative will accelerate the growth of the rural economy, serving as a boon for small artisans struggling post-adversities. The recognition gained through ODOP is now poised to expand globally through the PM Ekta Malls.