Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Completes Special Voter List Revision At Gorakhnath Temple In Gorakhpur Under Nationwide SIR Drive

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completes the Special Intensive Revision voter-list process at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur | ANI

Gorakhpur, November 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exemplifying civic responsibility and democratic awareness, completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list on Tuesday morning in the meeting room of the Gorakhnath Temple.

CM Registered as Voter at Booth 223

The Chief Minister is registered as a voter at booth number 223 of the Girls Primary School polling station located near the Jhulelal Temple in the Gorakhpur City Assembly constituency.

Special Intensive Revision Drive Underway Across 12 States

To ensure a more accurate, updated, and transparent voter list, the Election Commission of India has launched the SIR process from October 28, 2025, which will continue until February 7, 2026. 12 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, are involved in this process.

As part of this process, a BLO visited the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday and provided the Chief Minister with the SIR form, which he duly filled out and returned.

Drive Aims to Safeguard Voting Rights Under Article 326

The SIR drive aims to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the voter list and to safeguard the proper exercise of voting rights guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister’s personal involvement underscores that maintaining an accurate voter list is not merely an administrative task but a shared responsibility and right of every citizen. Such efforts enhance voter awareness and make democracy more participatory.

Also Watch:

Officials Present During the Process

District Magistrate Deepak Meena, Tehsildar Sadar Gyan Pratap Singh, BJP Mahanagar Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, Municipal Corporation Board Vice Chairman and Councillor Pawan Tripathi, and GDA Board Member Durgesh Bajaj were present on the occasion.