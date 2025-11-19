Delhi Blast Case: 10 Students ‘Missing’ From Al Falah University, Suspected To Be Part Of Terror Module

Al Falah University | PTI

Faridabad: In the latest development in the Delhi car blast case, at least 10 people, including three Kashmiris who worked or studied at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad, have been reported missing, according to NDTV. Reportedly, their mobile phones are also switched off.

The university has been flagged as the likely ground zero for the Delhi Red Fort terror attack. The disappearance of the 10 individuals was identified during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Haryana Police. The missing individuals are suspected to be part of the "terror doctor" module.

For the unversed, the four doctors who were part of the white-collar terror module worked at the Al-Falah University.

Dr Umar Nabi, who is accused of carrying out the Red Fort blast, which killed 13 people, was employed at the institution. Along with Dr Umar, two of his accomplices, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, part of a “white-collar” terror network, also worked at the university.

Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was working as a senior doctor at Al-Falah University, was arrested after assault rifles and other ammunition were recovered from her car. The probe has revealed that Shaheen Saeed was assigned to set up Jamaat-ul-Mominat’s India branch and recruit radicalised women for terror operations. Jamaat-ul-Mominat is terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s newly launched women’s wing.

ED Alleges Al-Falah University Of Fraud

Al-Falah University and its parent charitable trust are facing allegations of fraud after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation linked the institution to "false accreditation claims and significant financial irregularities."

The ED is probing finances and purported terror financing links in the Faridabad terror module and the blast case. The searches began around 5 am, and the trustees of the university are also being raided, reported news agency, citing sources.