 WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure

WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure

The incident comes at a time when Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is visiting West Bengal to review progress on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission of India team arrived on Tuesday for assessments in Kolkata North, South, and South 24 Parganas, and is scheduled to visit Nadia and Murshidabad today.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Tension gripped West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district after a woman Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in the courtyard of her home in what appears to be a suicide. The deceased, identified as Shantimoni Ekka, was discovered by her family on Wednesday morning.

Her relatives claimed she had been under severe mental strain for weeks due to an overwhelming workload. They alleged that constant field duties, election-related assignments, and unrelenting pressure had taken a toll on her. According to her husband and child, this extreme stress forced her to take the drastic step.

Read Also
West Bengal BLO Found Hanging In Jalpaiguri; Family Alleges Unbearable SIR Workload Pushed Her To...
article-image

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and begun an investigation to establish the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the family’s allegation of “work pressure” has triggered widespread discussion in the locality.

The incident comes at a time when Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is visiting West Bengal to review progress on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission of India team arrived on Tuesday for assessments in Kolkata North, South, and South 24 Parganas, and is scheduled to visit Nadia and Murshidabad today. BLOs across the state had also staged a protest on Monday over heavy workload and the tight deadlines set for completing the massive SIR exercise.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep shock over Ekka’s death.

“Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri, an anganwadi worker who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work. Twenty-eight people have already died since the process began, some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload,” she said.

She criticised the Election Commission, alleging that an unplanned and excessively demanding workload had pushed BLOs to the brink. “A process that earlier took three years is now being squeezed into two months to please political masters. I urge the ECI to act responsibly and halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost,” Banerjee added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure

WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure

Delhi Blast Case: 10 Students ‘Missing’ From Al Falah University, Suspected To Be Part Of Terror...

Delhi Blast Case: 10 Students ‘Missing’ From Al Falah University, Suspected To Be Part Of Terror...

UP Among Top Performers In India’s Fight Against Tuberculosis: WHO Report

UP Among Top Performers In India’s Fight Against Tuberculosis: WHO Report

ISRO Successfully Tests Boot-Strap Mode Start Of CE20 Cryogenic Engine

ISRO Successfully Tests Boot-Strap Mode Start Of CE20 Cryogenic Engine

Allahabad HC Acquits Ilyas In 1996 Modinagar–Ghaziabad Bus Blast, Citing Lack Of Evidence

Allahabad HC Acquits Ilyas In 1996 Modinagar–Ghaziabad Bus Blast, Citing Lack Of Evidence