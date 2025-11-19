 ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

ED arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder of Al Falah University, in a terror-financing-linked money laundering case under PMLA. Probe found fake NAAC/UGC claims, diversion of crores to family entities, shell companies, and cash seizures. Searches at 19 locations uncovered evidence of fund layering. Siddiqui was produced in court for ED remand.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case | PTI

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder of Al Falah University and Chairman of Al Falah group, in connection with a terror financing-linked money laundering case. He was taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

About The Arrest

The arrest took place on Tuesday following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search action conducted at premises related to the Al Falah group in the “ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.”

According to the ED, it initiated the investigation against the Al Falah group on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, has made “fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain.”

FPJ Shorts
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
Gold & Silver Recover After Witnessing Losses For Three Consecutive Sessions, Value Buying Gains Momentum Ahead Of Federal Reserve's Minutes Release
Gold & Silver Recover After Witnessing Losses For Three Consecutive Sessions, Value Buying Gains Momentum Ahead Of Federal Reserve's Minutes Release
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means
Read Also
Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed...
article-image

It has been further mentioned in FIR that Al-Falah University has falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with an oblique motive to cheat the aspirants, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders and general public to gain wrongfully and cause wrongful loss to them.

“The UGC clarified that Al-Falah University is included only under Section 2(f) as a State Private University, has never applied for inclusion under Section 12(B), and is not eligible for grants under that provision,” the ED said in a press note.

Al-Falah Charitable Trust was constituted by a public charitable trust deed dated September 8, 1995, with Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui named as one of the first trustees and designated as the Managing Trustee.

Read Also
'...Maa-Behno Ki Zindagi Kharid Li Hai?': Youth Congress As Bihar Cop 'Drags Pregnant Woman' During...
article-image

All the educational institutions (university and colleges) are ultimately owned and financially consolidated under this trust, which is effectively controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. The entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body.

“However, the rise is not backed by adequate financials,” the agency said.

ED conducted search operations at 19 locations in Delhi on Tuesday, including the premises of Al Falah University and residential premises of key persons of the Al Falah group.

The agency's investigation has revealed that large amounts of proceeds of crime have been generated.

Read Also
'Delhi ICU Mein Hai': Hundreds Of Delhiites, Including Students, Rally At Jantar Mantar Demanding...
article-image

“Evidence reveals that crores of rupees have been diverted by the trust to family-owned entities. For example, the construction as well as catering contracts were given by trust/Jawad Ahmad to entities of his wife and children,” it said.

It further added that during the search, “cash of over 48 lakhs, multiple digital devices and documentary evidence were found and seized. Multiple shell companies of the group have been identified. Numerous violations under several other Acts have also been detected.”

“The role of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in effectively controlling the trust and its activities has been brought out by multiple pieces of evidence. Exhaustive evidence, including recovery of cash from trustees’ diversion of funds to family concern, layering of funds, etc., clearly establishes the pattern of generation and layering of proceeds of crime,” it said.

Read Also
BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

After establishing his culpability in the offence, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, after following due legal procedure.

“He has been produced before the Court for the purpose of seeking ED remand,” it said.

Further investigation is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid...

'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 108th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 108th Birth Anniversary

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Al Falah University Founder In Terror-Financing Linked Money Laundering Case

Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed...

Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed...

Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'

Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'