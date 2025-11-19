 Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed Goes Viral

Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed Goes Viral

The driver, identified as Parasmal, was recorded operating the bus wearing only white shorts. In the video, the Bollywood song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be heard playing at a very high volume, while food appears on the steering wheel as he continues driving.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed Goes Viral | X

Rajasthan: A Rajasthan Roadways bus driver has been suspended after a viral video of him driving half-naked and reportedly eating went viral on social media.

The clip, filmed on a bus running between Ajmer and Kota, has raised serious concerns over passenger safety and the state transport department’s oversight.

Driver seen in short pants as loud music plays

The driver, identified as Parasmal, was recorded operating the bus wearing only white shorts. According to a report by NDTV, he sometimes wears a vest but often drives without appropriate clothing. In the video, the Bollywood song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be heard playing at a very high volume, as he continues driving.

FPJ Shorts
World’s Largest Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Faces Heavy Selling Pressure, Falling To A Six-Month Low & Trading Close To The $90,000 Mark
World’s Largest Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Faces Heavy Selling Pressure, Falling To A Six-Month Low & Trading Close To The $90,000 Mark
Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'
Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'
UIDAI Mulls Issuing Aadhaar Card With The Holder's Photo & QR Code To Prevent Misuse Of Individuals' Data
UIDAI Mulls Issuing Aadhaar Card With The Holder's Photo & QR Code To Prevent Misuse Of Individuals' Data
BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The video spread rapidly across social media, leading to an immediate intervention from Rajasthan Roadways headquarters.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Roadways orders suspension and inquiry

Authorities acted quickly, suspending Parasmal with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will be attached to the Rajsamand depot and will receive only a subsistence allowance. The Executive Director Administration described his conduct as a serious breach of discipline that endangered passengers. Ravi Sharma, Chief Manager of the Ajmer depot, said a detailed investigation has been initiated and assured stringent action following the probe.

Supreme Court flags separate environmental lapse in Rajasthan

In a separate development in the state, the Supreme Court criticised authorities over pollution in the Jojari River. Hearing a suo motu case, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the suffering caused to nearly two million people was “unbelievable”. The court observed that common effluent treatment plants were being bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river, calling the situation on the ground.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed...

Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed...

Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'

Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'

'...Maa-Behno Ki Zindagi Kharid Li Hai?': Youth Congress As Bihar Cop 'Drags Pregnant Woman' During...

'...Maa-Behno Ki Zindagi Kharid Li Hai?': Youth Congress As Bihar Cop 'Drags Pregnant Woman' During...

'Kya Din Aa Gaye Hain...': Dhruv Rathee Reacts After BJP's Official X Handle Posts Morphed Video Of...

'Kya Din Aa Gaye Hain...': Dhruv Rathee Reacts After BJP's Official X Handle Posts Morphed Video Of...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'Cheap, Yet Deadly' Hamas-Style Weapons At Heart Of Terror Plot Behind Bomb...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'Cheap, Yet Deadly' Hamas-Style Weapons At Heart Of Terror Plot Behind Bomb...