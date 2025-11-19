Rajasthan Roadways Driver Suspended After Viral Video Of Him 'Eating' While Driving Barely Clothed Goes Viral | X

Rajasthan: A Rajasthan Roadways bus driver has been suspended after a viral video of him driving half-naked and reportedly eating went viral on social media.

The clip, filmed on a bus running between Ajmer and Kota, has raised serious concerns over passenger safety and the state transport department’s oversight.

Driver seen in short pants as loud music plays

The driver, identified as Parasmal, was recorded operating the bus wearing only white shorts. According to a report by NDTV, he sometimes wears a vest but often drives without appropriate clothing. In the video, the Bollywood song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be heard playing at a very high volume, as he continues driving.

The video spread rapidly across social media, leading to an immediate intervention from Rajasthan Roadways headquarters.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Roadways orders suspension and inquiry

Authorities acted quickly, suspending Parasmal with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will be attached to the Rajsamand depot and will receive only a subsistence allowance. The Executive Director Administration described his conduct as a serious breach of discipline that endangered passengers. Ravi Sharma, Chief Manager of the Ajmer depot, said a detailed investigation has been initiated and assured stringent action following the probe.

Supreme Court flags separate environmental lapse in Rajasthan

In a separate development in the state, the Supreme Court criticised authorities over pollution in the Jojari River. Hearing a suo motu case, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the suffering caused to nearly two million people was “unbelievable”. The court observed that common effluent treatment plants were being bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river, calling the situation on the ground.