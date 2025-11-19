'...Maa-Behno Ki Zindagi Kharid Li Hai?': Youth Congress As Bihar Cop 'Drags Pregnant Woman' During Night Patrol; Patna Police Responds To Viral Video |

Patna: A disturbing incident from Patna has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a pregnant woman allegedly being dragged by a police officer during night patrolling. The incident reportedly took place recently on Patna’s Marine Drive, a stretch frequently monitored by police at night. The 51-second clip, now viral across social media platforms, captures a heated confrontation between the woman and the officer.

Indian Youth Congress Slams Bihar Govt

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Indian Youth Congress, which sharply criticised the Bihar government. Their caption accused the double-engine government of endangering women, alleging that the police were 'running over a pregnant woman with a vehicle.' The post also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking whether 'the lives of mothers and sisters' had also been bought with Rs 10,000 along with votes.

Viral Video Shows Heated Dispute Between Woman & Cop

In the video, a uniformed policeman is seen seated on a scooter while the woman stands in front of the vehicle, trying to stop him from moving forward. She is heard repeatedly telling her companion to record the exchange, indicating she feared being mistreated.

As the argument intensifies, the officer attempts to drive ahead, causing the scooter to nudge and drag the woman slightly as she tries to block its path. Despite her visible distress, the officer continues to move the vehicle forward in an attempt to leave the scene.

Throughout the video, the woman argues continuously with the cop, demanding answers and trying to prevent him from escaping the confrontation. Towards the end of the clip, she climbs onto the back seat of the scooter, still engaged in a heated exchange with the officer. A second policeman appears moments later, approaching the woman's companion and trying to defuse the escalating situation by speaking calmly to him.

The clip soon gained traction, prompting a wave of public anger and demands for accountability. Many social media users expressed shock at the officer’s behaviour, questioning why a pregnant woman was handled in such a manner instead of being provided protection.

Patna Police Responds To Viral Video

Responding to the viral video, Patna Police issued a statement on X acknowledging the incident and confirming that they had taken cognisance of the matter. The department said the video had been forwarded to the concerned officer for investigation, assuring the public that appropriate action would follow once the facts were established.