 ‘Baap Bol Mujhe’: Man Assaults Dalit Vegetable Vendor After Asking His Caste In Shahjahanpur; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral
A local resident recorded the assault and uploaded the video online, further escalating tension in the region. Acting on the complaint lodged by Achal, police registered an FIR under relevant sections.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
A Dalit vegetable vendor was brutally assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, prompting swift police action after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place in Paina Buzurg village under the Sidhouli police station limits, where a local strongman thrashed the vendor with sticks and lathis. In the video, the accused can be seen repeatedly beating the victim and forcing him to call the assailant “father”. The shocking visuals triggered public outrage, compelling the police to intervene immediately.

The victim, identified as Achal Kumar, hails from the neighbouring village of Paina Khurd. According to officials, Achal had an ongoing legal dispute with some upper-caste residents of the area. On Sunday, he mistakenly entered Paina Buzurg while selling vegetables, where he was surrounded by Chutakke Singh and his associates, who then attacked him.

Sidhouli Circle Officer Praveen Malik confirmed that the prime accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. Police say the attack appears to be linked to an old rivalry between the two groups. The victim has undergone medical examination, and the situation is currently under control.

