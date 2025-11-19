Election Commission Likely To Use AI To Detect Fake Voters In West Bengal | File Pic

Kolkata: Amid ongoing SIR exercise on voters list, the Election Commission is likely to introduce AI to find out fake voters from the voters list of West Bengal.

According to state election commission sources, the AI technology will help the commission to identify the photographs used by the fake voters.

Notably, a panel of Election Commission of India (ECI) representatives arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday to supervise the overall progress of the SIR exercise.

According to sources, the panel met with officials of north and south Kolkata and both north and south 24 parganas.

The sources also mentioned that on November 19, the panel will meet with the officials of Nadia and other districts.

The election commission sources also mentioned that so far, around two crore and forty lakh voters have directly established their links with the 2002 electoral rolls.

“There are 7.66 crore voters in the 2025 electoral rolls in Bengal. SIR exercise is going on in full swing,” stated the sources.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has deactivated around 34 lakh the Aadhaar numbers of deceased people and the officials of UIDAI had recently met with state’s chief election officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal to inform the same.