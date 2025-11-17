VIDEO: West Bengal Governor Orders Bomb Squad Search At Raj Bhavan After TMC MP’s Allegations

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | ANI

Kolkata: Following the allegations of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee that Governor CV Ananda Bose stores arms and ammunition at Governor House for ‘criminal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Governor on Monday had called bomb squad, sniffer dogs, Kolkata police, Central Para Military Forces (CRPF) to scan the premises of Raj Bhavan.

“An allegation was made by an MP and it is my duty as a Governor to reveal the truth in front of the public. If nothing is found from the premises then legal steps will be taken against the MP. This wrong trend in politics of drawing in the Raj Bhavan and the governor into political discussions should stop,” said the Governor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the Governor was in Siliguri in North Bengal to attend a programme and he had cut short his visit to north Bengal to be present at Raj Bhavan during the scan.

However, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee firmly mentioned that the Governor is ‘stooge of the BJP’.

“Let the Governor write to anyone he wants to. We will expose him. He doesn’t know the functioning of the Parliament. What will he do? Will he put us in jail?” questioned Banetrjee.