 VIDEO: TMC Accuses BJP Of ‘Insulting Bengal’ Over Remarks On Raja Ram Mohan Roy
VIDEO: TMC Accuses BJP Of 'Insulting Bengal' Over Remarks On Raja Ram Mohan Roy

TMC minister Shashi Panja said that BJP has no right to ‘insult’ Bengal. “People of Bengal are watching the attack on Bengal by the BJP. If they want to axe their own feet, they are free to do so but they don’t have the right to criticize the saints of Bengal,” mentioned Panja.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
TMC minister Shashi Panja | X - @AITCofficial

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday had slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Madhya Pradesh minister Inder Singh Parmar called Raja Ram Mohan Roy a “British agent”.

TMC minister Shashi Panja said that BJP has no right to 'insult' Bengal.

“People of Bengal are watching the attack on Bengal by the BJP. If they want to axe their own feet, they are free to do so but they don’t have the right to criticize the saints of Bengal,” mentioned Panja.

Notably, the BJP minister also mentioned that Raja Ram Mohan Roy was instrumental in ‘religious conversions’.

“Raja Ram Mohan Roy was one of those who kept working as a British agent. And if someone dared to stop the cycle of religious conversion by them, it was Birsa Munda,” the BJP minister was heard saying.

article-image

Taking to X, TMC wrote, “Failing miserably to make any impact in Bengal, the @BJP4India has now resorted to its dirtiest tactic, defaming Bengal and the towering icons who shaped our civilisation. From Rabindranath Tagore to Swami Vivekananda to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, no legend has been spared from the BJP’s relentless insults. And now, in a shocking display of ignorance and arrogance, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister @Indersinghsjp calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy a “British agent” and a “fake reformer.”

