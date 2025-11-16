VIDEO: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Accuses West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Of Supplying Arms To BJP

Kalyan Banerjee | AITC/ X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee got into controversy after claiming that Governor CV Ananda Bose was providing arms and ammunition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the allegations, the Raj Bhavan gates were opened by Bose and urged that common citizens along with media can enter the Governor House and inspect whether any arms and ammunitions are stored inside the Governor’s House.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee-



"Tell Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan.



"Tell Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan.

He is keeping them there and giving them arms and ammunition to go and attack TMC workers."

Speaking to the media again, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Why did he open the gates of the Governor’s house? I have said that when the criminals of BJP go to Raj Bhavan only then he gathers arms and ammunition to supply the same to BJP criminals.”

BJP leader Tapas Roy mentioned that the Governor should write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the comments of Kalyan Banerjee.

“How can Kalyan make such a statement? Kalyan should first throw out the criminals from TMC and make his party a clean party,” added Roy.

Meanwhile, the Governor mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should ensure that such statements are not made further.

“When a ruling party MP says that arms and ammunition are there inside the Raj Bhavan, is he expressing his lack of confidence in the police force of the state? The state police give security to Raj Bhavan. By such a statement he is showing his lack of confidence in the state's home minister who is coincidentally the Chief Minister as well,” mentioned the Governor.

Citing William Shakespeare, the Governor also stated that such a comment is made by ‘fools’.