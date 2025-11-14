 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames SIR For INDIA Bloc’s Defeat In Bihar, Accuses BJP Of Manipulating Elections
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames SIR For INDIA Bloc's Defeat In Bihar, Accuses BJP Of Manipulating Elections

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: The Bihar election results have stirred strong reactions across the opposition. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday blamed SIR for the INDIA bloc’s defeat in Bihar and alleged that the BJP used it to influence the outcome.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said the “game” played through SIR in Bihar will not be allowed in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or any other state. He claimed that the conspiracy behind the results has now been exposed and vowed that the opposition will prevent such tactics in future elections.

Akhilesh said the SP has activated “PPTV” or “PDA Prahari,” which he described as a vigilant system that will function like CCTV to block any attempt by the BJP to manipulate electoral processes. He added that the BJP is not a party but a deception.

His remarks came after the NDA secured a clear victory in Bihar, prompting opposition leaders to question the reasons behind the INDIA bloc’s setback and assess the impact on future political battles, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

